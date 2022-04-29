Friday Local Scores (April 29) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caledonia Flood's Luci Moriarty scores a goal during a 12U spring soccer club scrimmage with Derby at Lyndon Town School on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 29 BaseballBrattleboro 8, St. J 3Woodsville 14, Pittsburg 4SoftballSt. J 3, Brattleboro 0Woodsville 15, Pittsburg 0Blue Mountain 28, Twinfield 0Boys LacrosseSt. J 5, Mt. Abraham/Vergennes 4——SATURDAY, APRIL 30BaseballLyndon at Hartford, 11North Country at Lake Region, 11Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11Hazen at Northfield, 11Littleton at Colebrook, 1Mascoma at White Mountains, ppd. TBDSoftballNorth Country at Lake Region, 11Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11 Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11Lyndon at Rice, 11Boys TennisSt. J at Brattleboro, 11Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 10Girls TennisBrattleboro at St. J, 11North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 10Girls LacrosseSt. J at Spaulding, 11Track & FieldSouth Burlington Twilight Meet, all dayWhite Mountains at Black Bear Invitational, 10College SoftballThomas at Lyndon (2), 1College BaseballUMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon (2), 1——SUNDAY, MAY 1BaseballBlue Mountain at Oxbow (at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium), 1:30Men's BaseballUMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon (2), 11Women's SoftballUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon (2), noon 