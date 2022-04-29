Friday Local Scores (April 29) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

Caledonia Flood's Luci Moriarty scores a goal during a 12U spring soccer club scrimmage with Derby at Lyndon Town School on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Baseball

Brattleboro 8, St. J 3

Woodsville 14, Pittsburg 4

Softball

St. J 3, Brattleboro 0

Woodsville 15, Pittsburg 0

Blue Mountain 28, Twinfield 0

Boys Lacrosse

St. J 5, Mt. Abraham/Vergennes 4

——

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Baseball

Lyndon at Hartford, 11

North Country at Lake Region, 11

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11

Hazen at Northfield, 11

Littleton at Colebrook, 1

Mascoma at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Softball

North Country at Lake Region, 11

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11

Lyndon at Rice, 11

Boys Tennis

St. J at Brattleboro, 11

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 10

Girls Tennis

Brattleboro at St. J, 11

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 10

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Spaulding, 11

Track & Field

South Burlington Twilight Meet, all day

White Mountains at Black Bear Invitational, 10

College Softball

Thomas at Lyndon (2), 1

College Baseball

UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon (2), 1

——

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Baseball

Blue Mountain at Oxbow (at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium), 1:30

Men’s Baseball

UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon (2), 11

Women’s Softball

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon (2), noon

