Friday Local Scores (April 30) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Baseball
Groveton at Littleton, ppd. to May 27
Softball
Groveton at Littleton, ppd. to May 27
Kennett at White Mountains, ppd. to May 7
Track and Field
NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, ppd. to Saturday
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Green Mountain, ppd. to Saturday
Boys Tennis
North Country at Middlebury, ppd. to May 14
College Softball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), ppd. to Saturday
——
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Track and Field
NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 10
White Mountains at Berlin, 11
Lyndon at South Burlington, 2
Baseball
St. Albans at St. J, 11
Peoples at Danville, 2
Randolph at North Country, 11
Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10
Hazen at Williamstown, 11
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 11
Softball
St. Albans at St. J, 11
Peoples at Danville, 2
Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10
Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 1
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Green Mountain, 2
Boys Lacrosse
Mt. Abe at St. J, 11
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Essex, 11
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Presque Isle (DH), 4:30
——
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Men’s Tennis
NAC Championship
At Apex Raquet and Fitness (Portland, Maine)
No. 2 Thomas vs. No. 1 Lyndon, 2
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Presque Isle (DH), noon
College Softball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), 1
