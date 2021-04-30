Friday Local Scores (April 30) And Weekend Schedule

St. J third baseman Kyara Rutledge hauls in a popup during the Hilltoppers 14-13 win over North Country in eight innings on Thursday, April 29. 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Baseball

Groveton at Littleton, ppd. to May 27

Softball

Groveton at Littleton, ppd. to May 27

Kennett at White Mountains, ppd. to May 7

Track and Field

NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, ppd. to Saturday

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Green Mountain, ppd. to Saturday

Boys Tennis

North Country at Middlebury, ppd. to May 14

College Softball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), ppd. to Saturday

——

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Track and Field

NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 10

White Mountains at Berlin, 11

Lyndon at South Burlington, 2

Baseball

St. Albans at St. J, 11

Peoples at Danville, 2

Randolph at North Country, 11

Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10

Hazen at Williamstown, 11

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 11

Softball

St. Albans at St. J, 11

Peoples at Danville, 2

Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10

Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 1

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Green Mountain, 2

Boys Lacrosse

Mt. Abe at St. J, 11

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Essex, 11

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Presque Isle (DH), 4:30

——

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Men’s Tennis

NAC Championship

At Apex Raquet and Fitness (Portland, Maine)

No. 2 Thomas vs. No. 1 Lyndon, 2

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Presque Isle (DH), noon

College Softball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), 1

