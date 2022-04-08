Friday Local Scores (April 8) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 8, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury hosts Division I Champlain Valley in the girls lacrosse season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 8 Girls LacrosseChamplain Valley 16, St. J 5Boys TennisInter-Lakes at Littleton, ppd.Profile at Kearsarge, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains at Gilford, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Men’s TennisColby-Sawyer 9, Lyndon 0Men’s LacrosseSUNY Delhi 29, Lyndon 1——SATURDAY, APRIL 9Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at St. J, ppd. TBDTrack & Field More from this section Thursday Local Scores (April 7) And Friday Schedule +7 Lyndon Institute’s Nick Matteis: The Record’s 2022 Boys Hockey Player Of The Year +5 St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ozzy Alsaid: The Record’s 2022 Wrestler Of The Year North Country, BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 9:30Men’s BaseballHusson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBDWomen’s SoftballLyndon at Husson (2), 1Women’s LacrosseMaine Maritime at Lyndon, noon——SUNDAY, APRIL 10Men’s BaseballHusson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD
Women's Softball
Lyndon vs. UMaine-Presque Isle (2), noon
Men's Tennis
SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, noon
Men's Lacrosse
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 11
Women's Lacrosse
Husson at Lyndon, 1:30 