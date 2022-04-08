Friday Local Scores (April 8) And Weekend Schedule
St. Johnsbury hosts Division I Champlain Valley in the girls lacrosse season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Girls Lacrosse

Champlain Valley 16, St. J 5

Boys Tennis

Inter-Lakes at Littleton, ppd.

Profile at Kearsarge, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Gilford, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Men’s Tennis

Colby-Sawyer 9, Lyndon 0

Men’s Lacrosse

SUNY Delhi 29, Lyndon 1

——

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Boys Lacrosse

Mt. Anthony at St. J, ppd. TBD

Track & Field

North Country, BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 9:30

Men’s Baseball

Husson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

Women’s Softball

Lyndon at Husson (2), 1

Women’s Lacrosse

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, noon

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

Men’s Baseball

Husson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

Women’s Softball

Lyndon vs. UMaine-Presque Isle (2), noon

Men’s Tennis

SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, noon

Men’s Lacrosse

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 11

Women’s Lacrosse

Husson at Lyndon, 1:30

