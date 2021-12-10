TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Girls Hoops
St. J 51, Spaulding 38
Gorham 30, Littleton 27
Groveton 61, Lin-Wood 17
Profile 43, Franklin 24
White Mountains 23, Winnisquam 22
Blue Mountain 47, Oxbow 43
Enosburg 47, Hazen 15
Pittsburg-Canaan 53, Woodsville 48
Boys Hoops
North Country 59, Lake Region 27
Groveton 54, Lin-Wood 53
Littleton 60, Gorham 21
Profile 62, Franklin 57, OT
White Mountains 68, Winnisquam 63, OT
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30
——
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Girls Hoops
Lake Region at North Country, 12:30
Boys Hockey
Hartford at St. J, 3
Burlington at Lyndon, 6
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Burlington/Colchester, 5
Wrestling
Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. J, 10
White Mountains at Souhegan, 9
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Potsdam, 3
Women’s Hoops
MCLA at Lyndon, 2
——
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Clarkson, noon
