TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Girls Hoops

St. J 51, Spaulding 38

Gorham 30, Littleton 27

Groveton 61, Lin-Wood 17

Profile 43, Franklin 24

White Mountains 23, Winnisquam 22

Blue Mountain 47, Oxbow 43

Enosburg 47, Hazen 15

Pittsburg-Canaan 53, Woodsville 48

Boys Hoops

North Country 59, Lake Region 27

Groveton 54, Lin-Wood 53

Littleton 60, Gorham 21

Profile 62, Franklin 57, OT

White Mountains 68, Winnisquam 63, OT

Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

——

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Girls Hoops

Lake Region at North Country, 12:30

Boys Hockey

Hartford at St. J, 3

Burlington at Lyndon, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Burlington/Colchester, 5

Wrestling

Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. J, 10

White Mountains at Souhegan, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Potsdam, 3

Women’s Hoops

MCLA at Lyndon, 2

——

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Clarkson, noon

