Friday Local Scores (Dec. 30) And Saturday Schedule

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 
Boys Basketball
Champlain Valley 55, St. J 50
North Country 42, Mt. Mansfield 41
Peoples at Hazen, 7:30 
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 7
Belmont 56, Profile 46

SATURDAY, DEC. 31
Girls Basketball
North Country at Lyndon, 11:30 