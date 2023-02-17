Friday Local Scores (Feb. 17) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain topples Danville 66-48 in a Vermont Division IV hoops clash on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, FEB. 17 Boys BasketballLyndon at U-32, 7Hazen 83, Lake Region 32Blue Mountain 49, Stowe 37Danville 58, Mid-Vermont 43Girls BasketballNorth Country 39, Colchester 24BFA-St. Albans at St. J, ppd. to SaturdayAlpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Burke, canceledNordic SkiingSt. J at LI Carnival/Skimeister, canceledMen’s HoopsNAC TournamentEast DivisionNo. 1 Maine-Farmington 78, No. 4 Lyndon 70Women’s HoopsNAC TournamentEast Division No. 1 Maine Maritime 100, No. 4 Lyndon 34——SATURDAY, FEB. 18Boys HockeyWoodstock at St. J, 3Lyndon at Stowe, 5Boys BasketballSouth Burlington at St. J, 2:30Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30Girls BasketballBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury, 10GymnasticsVt. State Championships at Essex, 2CheerVt. State Championships at Vergennes, noon——SUNDAY, FEB. 19Indoor TrackUSATF New England Championships at Harvard University, 9:45 More from this section N.H. Division IV Basketball Playoffs Preview +2 SIX-CESS! Price Sweeps As Profile Girls Dynasty Rolls On Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 15) And Thursday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Religion Politics Games And Toys Mathematics Grammar And Syntax Skiing Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 9:42 p.m. EST Sheriff: Gunman kills 6, including ex-wife, in Mississippi NJ uses new law to bypass local OK for offshore wind project AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:08 p.m. EST AP News in Brief at 9:09 p.m. EST Rutland Barracks // Reckless Endangerment Storm could bring low-level snow to California next week Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA faces hate crimes Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors 2 train derailments have similar risks, different outcomes Cop shoots fleeing suspect at NW Indiana shopping center North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Classifieds and Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Princeton 78, Brown 67 No hurt feelings: NBA changes format for All-Star Draft N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4 Homa feeling at home and leads at Riviera as Tiger makes cut Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Williams scores 27; Cornell edges Dartmouth 95-83 in OT Cornell 95, Dartmouth 83, OT AP source: Commanders finalizing hire of Bieniemy as OC Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open With 'Air,' Affleck tells lesser-known Michael Jordan story Carry sparks Kent State past Eastern Michigan, 81-54 LF-needy Rangers sign veteran switch-hitting OF Grossman Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in return to NASCAR Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator Friday Local Scores (Feb. 17) And Weekend Schedule NBA content and distribution has made progress over 30 years In NBA All-Star spotlight, Utah looks to change perceptions SafeSport Center suspends former interim CEO Gasol, Nowitzki, Parker, Popovich among Hoop Hall finalists Girona routs Almeria 6-2 in Spanish league Auxerre ends 10-match winless run in French league Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points Clippers waive 2-way player Moses Brown after 34 games Updated Next Gen car to get real-world test in Daytona 500 Richmond's Mooney stepping away to undergo heart surgery Judge denies Baffert request to reverse Churchill Downs ban Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report Mets' Scherzer, Verlander together for 1st time since 2014 White Sox CF Luis Robert Jr. still looking for healthy year Matarazzo's Hoffenheim loses again after late Augsburg goal Patriots captain Matt Slater returning for 16th NFL season Tampa Bay Rays withdraw unusually early roster moves FIA clarifies ban on drivers making political statements Miller gets double-double, No. 21 Colorado women beat ASU Dodgers' Kershaw says he won't play for Team USA in WBC Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo Hernández, Mariners hearing will set arbitration record Column: Take that, all you imaginary haters! LA Galaxy transfer defender Julián Araujo to Barcelona NBA keeps eye on regional networks, unveils new app options Siegrist's scoring touch has Villanova near top of Big East Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics Man fatally stabbed at arena hosting basketball tournament Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.