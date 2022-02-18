Friday Local Scores (Feb. 19) And Weekend Schedule
White Mountains rallies to beat Littleton 56-46 in a hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Avery Hazelton scored 34 points in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

N.H. Boys Hoops

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 White Mountains (15-4) and No. 4 Campbell (15-3), 7

Girls Hoops

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7

Colchester at North Country, canceled

Vt. Boys Hoops

U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30

Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7

Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 6

Lake Region at Hazen, canceled

Northfield at Danville, ppd. to Saturday

Nordic Skiing

Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans (Hard’ack), TBD

Men’s Hoops

NAC Quarterfinal

Lyndon at Husson, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

NAC Quarterfinal

Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 5:30

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

Gymnastics

Vt. State Championship at Regal Gymnastics (Essex), 3:30

Boys Hoops

Woodsville at Littleton, 1:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 12:30

Northfield at Danville, 5

Girls Hoops

Oxbow at Lyndon, 6:30

Boys Hockey

St. J at Stowe, 7

Lyndon at Middlebury, 7

Girls Hockey

Rutland at Kingdom Blades, 6

Wrestling

St. J at Spaulding (JV State Championships), TBD

Nordic Skiing

Teams at Lyndon (Dashney), 10

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Alpine Skiing

Slalom at Burke Mountain, canceled

