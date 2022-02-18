Friday Local Scores (Feb. 19) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now White Mountains rallies to beat Littleton 56-46 in a hoops game in Whitefield on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Avery Hazelton scored 34 points in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, FEB. 18 N.H. Boys HoopsD-III QuarterfinalNo. 5 White Mountains (15-4) and No. 4 Campbell (15-3), 7Girls HoopsSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7Colchester at North Country, canceledVt. Boys HoopsU-32 at Lyndon, 6:30Stowe at Blue Mountain, 7Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 6Lake Region at Hazen, canceledNorthfield at Danville, ppd. to SaturdayNordic SkiingLyndon at BFA-St. Albans (Hard’ack), TBDMen’s HoopsNAC QuarterfinalLyndon at Husson, 5:30Women’s HoopsNAC QuarterfinalLyndon at Maine Maritime, 5:30 More from this section +6 Sophie Bell Sweeps Titles Again, Patriots Capture Fifth Straight Alpine Crown Friday Local Scores (Feb. 19) And Weekend Schedule Falkenburg, Fellow Hornets Pull In Accolades ——SATURDAY, FEB. 19GymnasticsVt. State Championship at Regal Gymnastics (Essex), 3:30Boys HoopsWoodsville at Littleton, 1:30Spaulding at Lake Region, 12:30Northfield at Danville, 5Girls HoopsOxbow at Lyndon, 6:30Boys HockeySt. J at Stowe, 7Lyndon at Middlebury, 7Girls HockeyRutland at Kingdom Blades, 6WrestlingSt. J at Spaulding (JV State Championships), TBDNordic SkiingTeams at Lyndon (Dashney), 10——SUNDAY, FEB. 20Alpine SkiingSlalom at Burke Mountain, canceled 