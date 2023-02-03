Friday Local Scores (Feb. 3) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville tops Blue Mountain 56-42 during a boys basketball showdown in Woodsville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, FEB. 3 Boys BasketballWoodsville 65, Littleton 59Groveton at Colebrook, 6:30Gorham 44, Lisbon 13Lake Region at Spaulding, ppd. TBDDanville at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDWhite Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Feb. 9Girls BasketballWoodsville 35, Littleton 33Colebrook 45, Groveton 44Gorham 54, Lisbon 24White Mountains 47, Newfound 45St. J at South Burlington, ppd. TBDWomen’s HoopsLyndon at Husson, 5:30Men’s HoopsLyndon at Husson, 7:30——SATURDAY, FEB. 4 Girls BasketballNorth Country at Enosburg, 1:30Harwood at Lake Region, 2:30BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 12:30Danville at Winooski, ppd. TBDBoys HockeyU-32 at St. J, ppd. TBDLyndon at Burr and Burton, 5Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Missisquoi, ppd. TBDWrestlingSt. J at Mt. Mansfield Tournament, All DayWhite Mountains at Plymouth Tournament, 9GymnasticsMilton at St. J, 2:30Indoor TrackVt. 