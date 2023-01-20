Friday Local Scores (Jan. 20) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton rolls past visiting White Mountains 68-43 in a New Hampshire basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, JAN. 20 Boys BasketballSt. J 53, Mt. Mansfield 49Lyndon 63, Peoples 61North Country 56, Missisquoi 41U-32 49, Lake Region 39Hazen 63, Harwood 43Blue Mountain 73, Twinfield 57Groveton 62, Colebrook 36Littleton 86, Profile 81, OTPittsburg-Canaan 50, Lisbon 15Girls BasketballMilton at Blue Mountain, 7Groveton 47, Colebrook 45Littleton 54, Profile 35Pittsburg-Canaan 44, Lisbon 17Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Loon Mountain, canceledWomen’s HoopsLyndon 68, Thomas 41Men’s HoopsThomas at Lyndon, 7:30—— TOP PERFORMERSHarry Geng tallied 20 points and Rex Hauser added 15 as St. J nipped visiting Mt. Mansfield 53-49.Delaney Whiting (12 points) hit the game-winning shot with 2 seconds to play while teammate Marissa Kenison scored 19 as unbeaten Groveton knocked off Colebrook 47-45.——SATURDAY, JAN. 21Girls BasketballSt. J at Rutland, 2:30North Country at Middlebury, 12:30Lake Region at Windsor, 2:30Hazen at Danville, 2:30Milton at Blue Mountain, 2:30Boys HockeySt. J at Burlington, 12:10Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 3Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Burr and Burton, 5WrestlingSt. J at Merrimack Dual Tournament, All DayNordic SkiingSt. J at Hard'ack, All DayLyndon at U-32, 10Women's HokeysThomas at Lyndon, 1Men's HoopsThomas at Lyndon, 3 