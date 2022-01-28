Friday Local Scores (Jan. 28) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Mt. Mansfield sinks St. Johnsbury 50-36 in a Metro Division battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, JAN. 28 Boys HoopsEssex at St. J, 6:30Harwood at Lyndon, 6:30Lamoille at Lake Region, 7Richford at Danville, 7:30Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 7U-32 at Hazen, 7:30White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 6Groveton at Littleton, 6:30Woodsville at Colebrook, 6:30Girls HoopsMissisquoi at North Country, 6:30Inter-lakes at White Mountains, 6:30Groveton at Littleton, 5Woodsville at Colebrook, 5Alpine SkiingN.H. teams at Cannon, 9Nordic SkiingVt. teams at NCU skate relays, 2Men’s HoopsMaine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. TBDWomen’s HoopsMaine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Boys Hockey
Northfield at St. J, 7
Stowe at Lyndon, 3
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Rutland, 1
Boys Hoops
Middlebury at North Country, 12:30
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday
Girls Hoops
Lake Region at Montpelier, 12:30
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday
Thetford at Lyndon, 12:30
Gymnastics
Essex/BBA at St. J, 2:30
Wrestling
White Mountains at Concord tournament, 9
Men's Hoops
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1
Women's Hoops
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3
——
SUNDAY, JAN 30
Girls Hoops
White Mountains at Newfound, 1
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Newfound, 2:30 Thursday H.S. Roundup: Coogs Stymie Hilltoppers For Second Time
Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Overwhelm Rival St. J, Run Win Streak To Six 