Friday Local Scores (Jan. 28) And Weekend Schedule
Visiting Mt. Mansfield sinks St. Johnsbury 50-36 in a Metro Division battle at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Boys Hoops

Essex at St. J, 6:30

Harwood at Lyndon, 6:30

Lamoille at Lake Region, 7

Richford at Danville, 7:30

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 7

U-32 at Hazen, 7:30

White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 6

Groveton at Littleton, 6:30

Woodsville at Colebrook, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Missisquoi at North Country, 6:30

Inter-lakes at White Mountains, 6:30

Groveton at Littleton, 5

Woodsville at Colebrook, 5

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Cannon, 9

Nordic Skiing

Vt. teams at NCU skate relays, 2

Men’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

Boys Hockey

Northfield at St. J, 7

Stowe at Lyndon, 3

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Rutland, 1

Boys Hoops

Middlebury at North Country, 12:30

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday

Girls Hoops

Lake Region at Montpelier, 12:30

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sunday

Thetford at Lyndon, 12:30

Gymnastics

Essex/BBA at St. J, 2:30

Wrestling

White Mountains at Concord tournament, 9

Men’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1

Women’s Hoops

Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3

——

SUNDAY, JAN 30

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Newfound, 1

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Newfound, 2:30

