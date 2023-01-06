Friday Local Scores (Jan. 6) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville tops Blue Mountain 56-42 during a boys basketball showdown in Woodsville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. FRIDAY, JAN. 6 Boys BasketballLyndon at Lamoille, 7North Country 59, Missisquoi 30Montpelier 77, Lake Region 40Williamstown at Hazen, 7:30Blue Mountain 62, West Rutland 21Woodsville 55, Profile 43Groveton 61, Lisbon 6Littleton 76, Lin-Wood 66Gilford at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballSt. J 60, Burlington 44Hazen 70, Stowe 40Profile 35, Woodsville 22Groveton 61, Lisbon 24Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5Gilford 56, White Mountains 23Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Cannon Mountain, canceledNordic SkiingAt Craftsbury, 2:30Women's HoopsSUNY Canton 63, Lyndon 31Men's HoopsSUNY Canton at Lyndon, 7:30—— TOP PERFORMERSMarissa Kenison and Delaney Whiting each turned in 17 points to pace Groveton to a 61-24 road win at Lisbon.Kaylee Weaver (16) and Hayden Wilkins combined for 31 points as St. J used a fast start to burst past Burlington 60-44 in a game played at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium.Landon Kingsbury and Cam Davidson each had 18 points while Connor Houston and Jack Boudreault excelled on defense as Woodsville handed Profile its first loss, 55-43.——SATURDAY, JAN. 7Boys BasketballBrattleboro at St. J, 2:30Peoples at Danville, 7Girls BasketballLyndon at Spaulding, 12North Country at Vergennes, 2:30Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 2:30Boys HockeyMilton at St. J, 7Lyndon at Hartford, 2Girls HockeyBrattleboro at Kingdom Blades, 3WrestlingWhite Mountains at Keene Minickiello Tournament, TBAIndoor TrackSt. J at Norwich, 8:30St. J at UVM, 8:45——SUNDAY, JAN. 8Indoor TrackAt St. Johnsbury, 10Women's HoopsColby-Sawyer at Lyndon, 12 