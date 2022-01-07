Friday Local Scores (Jan. 8) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Girls Hoops
Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30
Stowe at Hazen, 7:30
Littleton at Gorham, 5
Moultonborough at Colebrook, 5
Lisbon at Groveton, 5
Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD
Woodsville at Profile, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30
Hazen at Williamstown, 7
Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7
Woodsville at Profile, 6
White Mountains at Kearsarge, ppd. to Saturday
Littleton at Gorham, 6:30
Moultonborough at Colebrook, 6:30
Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30
Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2
Alpine Skiing
Teams at Loon Mountain, 9
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 4
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6
——
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 5:30
St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD
Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD
Spaulding at Lyndon, 12:30
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 2
Boys Hockey
Burr and Burton at St. J, 3
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 3:15
Gymnastics
CVU at St. J, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30
Indoor Track
Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Cazenovia, 1
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at Cazevonia, 3
——
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA
