Friday Local Scores (Jan. 8) And Weekend Schedule
Lyndon's Nick Matteis looks on during a game with Missisquoi at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Girls Hoops

Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30

Stowe at Hazen, 7:30

Littleton at Gorham, 5

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 5

Lisbon at Groveton, 5

Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD

Woodsville at Profile, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30

Hazen at Williamstown, 7

Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7

Woodsville at Profile, 6

White Mountains at Kearsarge, ppd. to Saturday

Littleton at Gorham, 6:30

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 6:30

Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30

Montpelier at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2

Alpine Skiing

Teams at Loon Mountain, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 4

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6

——

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 5:30

St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD

Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD

Spaulding at Lyndon, 12:30

Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 2

Boys Hockey

Burr and Burton at St. J, 3

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Spaulding, 3:15

Gymnastics

CVU at St. J, ppd. TBD

Wrestling

White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30

Indoor Track

Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Cazenovia, 1

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Cazevonia, 3

——

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA

