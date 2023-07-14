Friday Local Scores (July 15) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury nips Lyndon 2-1 in seven innings in a Little League District 4 11-12-year-old all-star battle at Legion Field on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. FRIDAY, JULY 14 LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Lyndon 10, Lake Region 1Cal West 2, Barre 1BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)Central Vermont 14, Franklin County 5Central Vermont 9, Suburban 4Lyndon vs. Manchester (suspended, Lyndon leading 3-1 in bottom of second inning; game will resume Saturday at 9 a.m.)——SATURDAY, JULY 15LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Lyndon vs. Connecticut Valley, 5Central Vermont vs. St. Johnsbury, 7:30LL District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Bond Field (Barre)Connecticut Valley vs. Barre Red game resumes with CV leading 3-2 in bottom of fifth inning), 10BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)Lyndon vs. Manchester (game resumes with Lyndon leading 3-1 in bottom of second inning), 9Lyndon-Manchester winner vs. Central Vermont, 11 Franklin County vs. Lyndon-Manchester loser, 2Orleans/St. J vs. Suburban, 5LL 11-12 State SoftballAt Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)Colchester vs. Connecticut Valley North, 10Lyndon vs. Champlain, 2——SUNDAY, JULY 16LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Cal West vs. Lyndon-Connecticut Valley winner, 10BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)Teams TBD, 12Teams TBD, 3BR 13U State BaseballAt Winooski (Hawthorne Field)St. Johnsbury vs. Manchester-Central Vermont winner, 10ChampionshipSemifinal winners, 4LL 11-12 State SoftballAt Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)Colchester-Connecticut Valley North winner vs. Lyndon-Champlain winner, 1Colchester-Connecticut Valley North loser vs. Lyndon-Champlain loser, 5 