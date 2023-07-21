Friday Local Scores (July 21) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 21, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon defeats Central Vermont 5-1 to capture the Vermont Babe Ruth 15U state championship at North Country Union High School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, JULY 21 Babe Ruth 13U New England Baseball RegionalsAt Pittsfield, Mass. (Deming Park)Pool Play: Pittsfield, Mass. 16, Lyndon 1—— SATURDAY, JULY 22Babe Ruth 13U New England Baseball RegionalsAt Pittsfield, Mass. 