Friday Local Scores (July 23) And Saturday Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 23
Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Baseball Tournament
At Westfield, Mass.
Eastern Mass. 15, Lyndon 1
Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Baseball Tournament
At Trumbull, Conn.
Three Corners vs. Trumbull, 7 p.m.
——
SATURDAY
Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Baseball Tournament
At Westfield, Mass.
Lyndon vs. Western Mass., 1 p.m.
Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Baseball Tournament
At Trumbull, Conn.
Three Corners vs. Eastern Mass., 3 p.m.
Vermont Little League 10U State Tournament
At Legion Field
St. Johnsbury vs. Bennington, noon
Lamoille County vs. Williston, 3 p.m.
