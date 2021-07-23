You are the owner of this article.
Friday Local Scores (July 23) And Saturday Schedule

Friday Local Scores (July 23) And Saturday Schedule
Lyndon rolls past St. Johnsbury 16-6 in the Little League 10U District IV tournament finals at Fisher Field on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lyndon forced a winner-take-all game between the clubs on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Fisher Field. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Baseball Tournament

At Westfield, Mass.

Eastern Mass. 15, Lyndon 1

Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Baseball Tournament

At Trumbull, Conn.

Three Corners vs. Trumbull, 7 p.m.

——

SATURDAY

Babe Ruth 13U New England Regional Baseball Tournament

At Westfield, Mass.

Lyndon vs. Western Mass., 1 p.m.

Babe Ruth 15U New England Regional Baseball Tournament

At Trumbull, Conn.

Three Corners vs. Eastern Mass., 3 p.m.

Vermont Little League 10U State Tournament

At Legion Field

St. Johnsbury vs. Bennington, noon

Lamoille County vs. Williston, 3 p.m.

