Friday Local Scores (July 28) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. FRIDAY, JULY 28
Little League 10-12 State Baseball
At Schifilliti Park (Burlington)
St. Johnsbury 6, Lamoille 4

——

SATURDAY, JULY 29
Little League 10-12 State Baseball
At Schifilliti Park (Burlington)
St. Johnsbury vs. Champlain Valley, 1 