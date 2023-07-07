Friday Local Scores (July 7) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 7, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Granite Valley defeats Lyndon 6-4 in a District 4 9-11 baseball battle at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. FRIDAY, JULY 7 District 4 10-12 SoftballAt WaitsfieldLyndon 22, Central Vermont North 14District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)Connecticut Valley North 25, Lyndon 3——SATURDAY, JULY 8District 4 10-12 SoftballAt Waitsfield Connecticut Valley North vs. Lyndon, 10District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)Central Vermont North vs. Connecticut Valley North, 9:30St. J/Cal West vs. Lyndon, 9:30District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)Cal West vs. Lake Region, 10St. Johnsbury vs. Barre Red, 1Mad River vs. Connecticut Valley North, 4Babe Ruth 13U State BaseballAt WinooskiTwin Rivers vs. St. J/Lyndon, 3 More from this section +12 Dream Dozen: The Record's 2023 All-Area Baseball Team +5 Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis: The Record's 2023 Baseball Player Of The Year Engle Begins Tenure As SJA Athletic Director 