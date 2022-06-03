Friday Local Scores (June 3) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Buy Now

Rylie Cadieux is welcomed to the dugout during Danville's 14-2 thumping of Northfield in the Division IV quarterfinals on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-II state championship in Burlington, 2

D-IV state championship in Manchester, 1

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), ppd. to Saturday at 10

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), ppd. to Saturday at 11

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 3 Missisquoi 4 (11)

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 2 Danville 14, No. 7 Northfield 2

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), ppd. to Saturday at 2

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 4 Essex 4, No. 12 St. Johnsbury 3

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-I state championship in Burlington, 9

D-III state championship in Windsor, 10

N.H. TRACK AND FIELD

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 11

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 Milton (9-9) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 2

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 11

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Williamstown (7-8) at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 11

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Richford (3-11) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 10

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 5

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Sunapee (10-8) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4

No. 5 Groveton (12-5) at No. 4 Moultonborough (14-4), noon

No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Quarterfinal

No.7 Mascenic (14-4) at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 1

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 5 Littleton (12-5) at No. 4 Newmarket (12-5), 4

No. 6 Colebrook (12-5) at No. 3 Sunapee (14-4), 4

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

State singles championship at Southern N.H. University and Manchester Memorial, 9

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

State singles championship at Pinkerton Academy, 9

——

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

State doubles championship at Southern N.H. University and Derryfield, 9

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

State doubles championship at Memorial Field, Concord, 9

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.