Friday Local Scores (June 3) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-II state championship in Burlington, 2
D-IV state championship in Manchester, 1
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), ppd. to Saturday at 10
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), ppd. to Saturday at 11
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 3 Missisquoi 4 (11)
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 2 Danville 14, No. 7 Northfield 2
No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), ppd. to Saturday at 2
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 4 Essex 4, No. 12 St. Johnsbury 3
——
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-I state championship in Burlington, 9
D-III state championship in Windsor, 10
N.H. TRACK AND FIELD
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 11
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 Milton (9-9) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 2
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 11
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Williamstown (7-8) at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 11
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Richford (3-11) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 7 South Burlington (10-5) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (14-0), 10
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 5
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Sunapee (10-8) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4
No. 5 Groveton (12-5) at No. 4 Moultonborough (14-4), noon
No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No.7 Mascenic (14-4) at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 1
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 5 Littleton (12-5) at No. 4 Newmarket (12-5), 4
No. 6 Colebrook (12-5) at No. 3 Sunapee (14-4), 4
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
State singles championship at Southern N.H. University and Manchester Memorial, 9
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
State singles championship at Pinkerton Academy, 9
——
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
State doubles championship at Southern N.H. University and Derryfield, 9
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
State doubles championship at Memorial Field, Concord, 9
