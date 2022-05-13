Friday Local Scores (May 13) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 13, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Williston visits Caledonia Floor in a 10U boys spring soccer match at Lyndon Town School on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, MAY 13 Unified BasketballNorth SemifinalNo. 3 St. Johnsbury at No. 2 Milton, 4BaseballWhite Mountains 8, Kennett 2Lisbon 18, Profile 2Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4Colebrook at Littleton, 4SoftballWhite Mountains 8, Kennett 7Profile 13, Lisbon 12Woodsville 14, Lin-Wood 2Colebrook at Littleton (2), 3Boys TennisBFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Profile, 4Girls TennisLittleton 9, Berlin 0Profile 6, Inter-Lakes 3Boys UltimateEssex at St. J, 4Girls UltimateSt. J 15, BFA-Fairfax 3Girls Lacrosse More from this section +3 Athletes Of The Week (May 2-8): Profile’s Mya Brown And White Mountains’ Brody LaBounty Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 12) And Friday Schedule Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 10) And Wednesday Schedule St. J at U-32, ppd. SATURDAY, MAY 14BaseballBurlington at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Harwood, 11Lake Region at North Country, 3:30Blue Mountain at Richford, 11U-32 at Hazen, 11Danville at Northfield, canceledSoftballBurlington at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Harwood, 11North Country at Champlain Valley, 11Danville at Northfield, 11Blue Mountain at Richford, 11Track & FieldBurlington Invitational, 8:30 a.m.White Mountains at Newfound, 10Boys LacrosseSt. J at Harwood, 11Girls LacrosseSt. J at Hartford, 11Boys TennisSt. J at Rice, 11Girls TennisRice at St. J, 11 