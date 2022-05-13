Friday Local Scores (May 13) And Saturday Schedule
Williston visits Caledonia Floor in a 10U boys spring soccer match at Lyndon Town School on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Unified Basketball

North Semifinal

No. 3 St. Johnsbury at No. 2 Milton, 4

Baseball

White Mountains 8, Kennett 2

Lisbon 18, Profile 2

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Softball

White Mountains 8, Kennett 7

Profile 13, Lisbon 12

Woodsville 14, Lin-Wood 2

Colebrook at Littleton (2), 3

Boys Tennis

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Littleton 9, Berlin 0

Profile 6, Inter-Lakes 3

Boys Ultimate

Essex at St. J, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J 15, BFA-Fairfax 3

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, ppd. TBD (heat)

——

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Baseball

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Lyndon at Harwood, 11

Lake Region at North Country, 3:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 11

U-32 at Hazen, 11

Danville at Northfield, canceled

Softball

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Lyndon at Harwood, 11

North Country at Champlain Valley, 11

Danville at Northfield, 11

Blue Mountain at Richford, 11

Track & Field

Burlington Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

White Mountains at Newfound, 10

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Harwood, 11

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, 11

Boys Tennis

St. J at Rice, 11

Girls Tennis

Rice at St. J, 11

