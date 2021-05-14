Friday Local Scores (May 14) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
White Mountains 9, Woodsville 5
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Littleton 15, Profile 1
Softball
Woodsville 4, White Mountains 1
Colebrook 11, Groveton 6
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4
Profile at Littleton, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at Middlebury, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 25, Colchester 7
Track and Field
North Country, Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30
——
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Baseball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11
Lake Region at Lyndon, 11
U-32 at North Country, 11
Hazen at Danville, 2:30
Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11
Softball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11
Lake Region at Lyndon, 11
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 11
Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11
Track and Field
White Mountains at Berlin, 11
St. J at South Burlington (dual meet), 9
Girls Tennis
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 10
Boys Tennis
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 11
Boys Ultimate
Middlebury at St. J, 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.