Friday Local Scores (May 14) And Saturday Schedule
Woodsville's Jessica Riley shares a laugh with first-base coach Erik Wagstaff during the Engineers' 4-1 win over White Mountains in Whitefield on Friday, May 14. 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Baseball

White Mountains 9, Woodsville 5

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Littleton 15, Profile 1

Softball

Woodsville 4, White Mountains 1

Colebrook 11, Groveton 6

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4

Profile at Littleton, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at Middlebury, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 25, Colchester 7

Track and Field

North Country, Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Baseball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11

Lake Region at Lyndon, 11

U-32 at North Country, 11

Hazen at Danville, 2:30

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11

Softball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11

Lake Region at Lyndon, 11

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 11

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 11

Track and Field

White Mountains at Berlin, 11

St. J at South Burlington (dual meet), 9

Girls Tennis

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 10

Boys Tennis

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 11

Boys Ultimate

Middlebury at St. J, 11

