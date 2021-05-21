Friday Local Scores (May 21) And Saturday Schedule
St. J's Ethan Howell breaks out of the defenisve end during the Hilltoppers' clash with visiting Montpelier at Cary Field on Friday, May 21, 2021. The Solons won 9-6. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Baseball

Littleton 7, Woodsville 2

Lin-Wood 9, Groveton 5

White Mountains 10, Berlin 5

Gorham 12, Lisbon 0

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Softball

Woodsville 19, Littleton 0

Berlin 2, White Mountains 0

Lisbon 14, Gorham 4

Profile 16, Colebrook 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 12, Spaulding 5

Boys Lacrosse

Montpelier 9, St. J 6

Track and Field

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4

Boys Tennis

Middlebury 4, North Country 3

Girls Tennis

Middlebury 7, North Country 0

——

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Baseball

St. J at Essex, 11

Lyndon at U-32, 11

Lake Region at North Country, 11

Blue Mountain at Hazen (DH), 111

Northfield at Danville, 11

Softball

St. J at North Country, 11

Lyndon at U-32, 11

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4

Northfield at Danville, 2:30

Boys Tennis

St. J at Colchester, 10

Girls Tennis

Colchester at St. J, 10

Girls Ultimate

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 10

Track And Field

St. J Relays, 10

