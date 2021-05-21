Friday Local Scores (May 21) And Saturday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Baseball
Littleton 7, Woodsville 2
Lin-Wood 9, Groveton 5
White Mountains 10, Berlin 5
Gorham 12, Lisbon 0
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Woodsville 19, Littleton 0
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
Lisbon 14, Gorham 4
Profile 16, Colebrook 4
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 12, Spaulding 5
Boys Lacrosse
Montpelier 9, St. J 6
Track and Field
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4
Boys Tennis
Middlebury 4, North Country 3
Girls Tennis
Middlebury 7, North Country 0
——
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Baseball
St. J at Essex, 11
Lyndon at U-32, 11
Lake Region at North Country, 11
Blue Mountain at Hazen (DH), 111
Northfield at Danville, 11
Softball
St. J at North Country, 11
Lyndon at U-32, 11
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4
Northfield at Danville, 2:30
Boys Tennis
St. J at Colchester, 10
Girls Tennis
Colchester at St. J, 10
Girls Ultimate
St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 10
Track And Field
St. J Relays, 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.