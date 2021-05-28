Friday Local Scores (May 28) And Saturday Schedule
St. Johnsbury seniors Mairen Tierney, left, Millie Clarner, and Ella Ceppetelli celebrate a second-half goal during their 9-6 win over Rice in the teams' regular-season finale at Cary Field on Friday, May 28, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III First Round

Littleton 8, White Mountains 1

Berlin at Profile, 4

Vt. Tennis

Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9

Vt. Boys Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Vt. Girls Tennis

North Country at Harwood, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 9, Rice 6

Boys Lacrosse

Rice 12, St. J 4

Baseball

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4

Softball

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Track and Field

Essex Invitational, 9

