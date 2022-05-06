Friday Local Scores (May 6) And Saturday Schedule
FRIDAY, MAY 6

College Softball

NAC Tournament

At Husson University

No. 4 Thomas College 16, No. 5 Lyndon 0

Baseball

White Mountains 13, Mascoma 0

Colebrook 15, Profile 6

Groveton 5, Lisbon 1

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Softball

Groveton 8, Lisbon 4

White Mountains 12, Mascoma 0

Profile 16, Colebrook 8

Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile 9, Inter-Lakes 0

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

Littleton at Monadnock, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains 9, Inter-Lakes 0

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Plymouth at Littleton, 4

Profile at Berlin, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Colchester, ppd. TBD

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Mid Vt. Christian, 4

——

SATURDAY, MAY 7

College Softball

NAC Tournament

At Husson University

Lyndon vs. Cazenovia College (elimination game), 11

Girls Lacrosse

Harwood at St. J, 6

Baseball

St. J at Colchester, 4

North Country at Lyndon, 11

Lake Region at U-32, 3

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11

Groveton at Littleton, noon

Softball

St. J at Colchester, 4

Lake Region at U-32, 3

Champlain Valley at North Country, 11

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11

Groveton at Littleton, noon

Track & Field

St. J Relays, 4

White Mountains at Berlin, TBA

Boys Tennis

Essex at St. J, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at Essex, 4

Profile at Littleton, noon

