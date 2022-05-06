Friday Local Scores (May 6) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon's Bryon Noyes competes in a multi-team track and field meet at St. Johnsbury's Ray Frey Track on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, MAY 6 College SoftballNAC TournamentAt Husson UniversityNo. 4 Thomas College 16, No. 5 Lyndon 0BaseballWhite Mountains 13, Mascoma 0Colebrook 15, Profile 6Groveton 5, Lisbon 1Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4SoftballGroveton 8, Lisbon 4White Mountains 12, Mascoma 0Profile 16, Colebrook 8Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisProfile 9, Inter-Lakes 0U-32 at North Country, 3:30Littleton at Monadnock, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains 9, Inter-Lakes 0North Country at U-32, 3:30Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Berlin, 4Girls LacrosseSt. J at Colchester, ppd. TBDBoys Ultimate More from this section St. J Star Thornton-Sherman Resets Vermont State Record In 1,500 O Line Skills From Rich Alercio: Leadership, Setting A Positive Example Wednesday Local Scores (May 4) And Thursday Schedule St. J at Mid Vt. SATURDAY, MAY 7College SoftballNAC TournamentAt Husson UniversityLyndon vs. Cazenovia College (elimination game), 11Girls LacrosseHarwood at St. J, 6BaseballSt. J at Colchester, 4North Country at Lyndon, 11Lake Region at U-32, 3Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11Groveton at Littleton, noonSoftballSt. J at Colchester, 4Lake Region at U-32, 3Champlain Valley at North Country, 11Northfield at Blue Mountain, 11Groveton at Littleton, noonTrack & FieldSt. J Relays, 4White Mountains at Berlin, TBABoys TennisEssex at St. J, 4Girls TennisSt. J at Essex, 4Profile at Littleton, noon 