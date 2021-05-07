Friday Local Scores (May 7) And Weekend Schedule

FRIDAY, MAY 7
Baseball
Littleton 7, Gorham 4
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30
Profile at Groveton, 4
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Colebrook at White Mountains, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4
Softball
Profile 8, Groveton 7
Lyndon at Hartford, 7
Kennett at White Mountains, canceled
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4
Gorham at Littleton 7
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Middlebury, 4
Boys Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, 4
Girls Lacrosse
BFA-St. Albans 14, St. J 7
——
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Track and Field
Burlington Invitational, 9
Baseball
Lyndon at North Country, 3
St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30
U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30
Hazen at Peoples, 11
Softball
Lyndon at North Country, 3
St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30
U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 2
Boys Tennis
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, noon
Girls Tennis
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
Stowe at St. J, 4:30
College Baseball
Thomas at Lyndon (DH), 1
College Tennis
NAC/NEAC Championship
At Hempfield RecCenter (Landisville, Penn.)
Lyndon vs. Lancaster Bible, 6
