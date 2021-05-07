Friday Local Scores (May 7) And Weekend Schedule

Lyndon catcher Trevor Lussier walks to home plate after a conference on the mound during the Vikings' 6-5 win over Harwood in a Division II contest at McDonald Family Field on Thursday, May 7, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Baseball

Littleton 7, Gorham 4

Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30

Profile at Groveton, 4

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Colebrook at White Mountains, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4

Softball

Profile 8, Groveton 7

Lyndon at Hartford, 7

Kennett at White Mountains, canceled

Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4

Gorham at Littleton 7

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Middlebury, 4

Boys Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, 4

Girls Lacrosse

BFA-St. Albans 14, St. J 7

——

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Track and Field

Burlington Invitational, 9

Baseball

Lyndon at North Country, 3

St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30

U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30

Hazen at Peoples, 11

Softball

Lyndon at North Country, 3

St. J at Brattleboro, 4:30

U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 2

Boys Tennis

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, noon

Girls Tennis

Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

Stowe at St. J, 4:30

College Baseball

Thomas at Lyndon (DH), 1

College Tennis

NAC/NEAC Championship

At Hempfield RecCenter (Landisville, Penn.)

Lyndon vs. Lancaster Bible, 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.