Friday Local Scores (Nov. 19) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 18, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, NOV. 18 Women’s HoopsBarre Granite Association College ClassicCastleton 56, Lyndon 50—— SATURDAY, NOV. 19Men’s HoopsWheaton at Lyndon, 3Women’s HoopsBarre Granite Association College ClassicNorwich vs. Lyndon at Barre Aud, 4 More from this section Granite State Fall 2022 All-Conference Teams 2022 NHSCA Division IV All-State Girls Soccer Teams LR Alum King Named To NCAA D-III All Region Golf Team Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Score Classic Report Hoop School Granite Schedule Woman Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:59 a.m. EST AP News Summary at 7:59 a.m. EST Biden's granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open' North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing Malaysians vote in tight race as old party, reformers clash AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Lena Dürr takes lead after 1st run of opening WCup slalom Villanova's 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics Morgan State plays Queens after Miller's 20-point game Green Bay faces Utah Valley, seeks to break 4-game skid Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Friday's Sports In Brief Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Schultz's 2-goal showing Belmont visits George Mason following Sheppard's 21-point outing Buffalo visits Howard after Hardnett's 26-point game Middle Tennessee to visit Missouri State Saturday Siena visits Harvard after McCollum's 21-point showing Butler plays Citadel after Harris' 22-point showing North Dakota hosts Montana State after Belo's 23-point game San Jose State Spartans travel to take on the Northern Colorado Bears Marshall hosts Coppin State after Sessoms' 24-point showing VCU visits Memphis following Williams' 21-point game Lamar faces Western Carolina following Calmese's 20-point performance BYU hosts Nicholls State after Thomas' 22-point showing No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Rider after 23-point game Georgia Southern plays Houston Baptist, looks to end road slide Strawbridge leads Evansville against SMU after 22-point game Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing Johnson leads Sacred Heart against Binghamton after 24-point game South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for cross-conference contest Simpson leads Colorado against Boise State after 30-point performance Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Townsend's 30-point game Stetson visits Niagara following Thomasson's 29-point showing No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini square off against the No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers Western Michigan visits Rice after Norman's 36-point performance Utah Tech visits Idaho on 3-game road skid Florida Atlantic hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 28-point game Appalachian State hosts Kennesaw State after Gregory's 21-point showing St. Thomas takes home win streak into matchup with Merrimack Stonehill visits Holy Cross after Montgomery's 21-point game Iowa State Cyclones welcome the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday Troy visits Montana after Moody's 22-point showing Mississippi Valley State visits Missouri following Hodge's 30-point showing UC Irvine visits Pepperdine after Porter's 23-point outing Carter leads South Carolina against Furman after 26-point showing No. 3 Houston faces Oregon after Sasser's 20-point showing Texas Southern faces Samford on 4-game road slide Charlotte 49ers face the UMass Minutemen on 4-game win streak Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.