Friday Local Scores (Oct. 1) And Saturday Schedule

FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Football
St. J 35, Essex 28
Boys Soccer
Randolph 2, Lyndon 1
BFA-St. Albans 1, St. J 0
Richford 6, Danville 3
Lake Region 3, Spaulding 1
Gorham 1, Profile 0
Colebrook 2, Lisbon 1
Lin-Wood 2, Groveton 1
North Country 1, U-32 0
Blue Mountain at Winooski, 4
Hazen at Lamoille, 4
White Mountains at Newfound, 6
Girls Soccer
Mt. Mansfield 2, St. J 0
Profile 8, Gorham 1
Lisbon 4, Colebrook 0
Lin-Wood 2, Groveton 0
Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. TBD
Girls Volleyball
Colchester at St. J, 6
Field Hockey
Gilford 6, Littleton 0
Winnisquam 6, White Mountains 0
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Football
Rice at Lyndon, 3:30
North Country at Mt. Abraham, 3
XC Running
Woods Trail Run at Thetford, 10 a.m.
White Mountains at Kennett, 2
Girls Soccer
White Mountains at Mascoma, 10:30 a.m.
Lake Region at North Country, 3
Hazen at Danville, 3
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 3:30
Women’s Volleyball
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 11 a.m.
Husson at Lyndon, 4
Women’s XC
Hornet Invitational, 11 a.m.
