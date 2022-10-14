Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 14) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 58 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury hosts Burr and Burton in a Division I football clash at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, OCT. 14 FootballRutland at St. J, 7Girls SoccerNorth Country 5, Stowe 2Montpelier 9, Lyndon 0Littleton 1, Moultonborough 0Profile at Lin-Wood, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. to Saturday
Boys Soccer
Essex 2, St. J 1
Danville 3, Craftsbury 1
Blue Mountain 3, Oxbow 2
Belmont 5, White Mountains 1
Littleton 3, Moultonborough 1
Profile at Lin-Wood, ppd. to Saturday
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Hazen at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Field Hockey
Newfound at White Mountains, ppd. to Saturday
Mascoma at Littleton, ppd. to Saturday
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Montpelier 1 (25-12, 14-25, 25-17, 25-23)
Cross Country
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan
College Cross Country
Lyndon at Thomas
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Joelvy Perez's hat trick powered Littleton to a 3-1 win over Moultonborough.
Caiden Hill scored in each half to help Danville beat Craftsbury 3-1.
Addison Hatlock pushed home the game's lone goal as Littleton escaped with 1-0 victory.
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Boys Golf
N.H. Division IV Individual Championship at Beaver Meadow (Concord), times TBD
Girls Soccer
St. J at Colchester, 4
Lyndon at Thetford, 4
Lamoille at Lake Region, 2
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 10
Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 4
Belmont at White Mountains, 1
Boys Soccer
North Country at Stowe, 11
Profile at Lin-Wood, 1
Field Hockey
Lyndon at Stowe, 11:15
Newfound at White Mountains, 1:30
Mascoma at Littleton, 4
Men's Soccer
Husson at Lyndon, 1
Women's Soccer
Husson at Lyndon, 3:30
Women's Volleyball
Husson at Lyndon, 1
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Women's Volleyball
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 12 