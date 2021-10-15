Friday Local Scores (Oct. 15) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Boys Soccer
St. J 1, Essex 1, 2OT
Littleton 2, White Mountains 1, OT
Woodsville 8, Groveton 0
Twinfield 6, Blue Mountain 2
North Country 4, Stowe 2
Colebrook 3, Profile 2
Lake Region at Hazen, canceled
Girls Soccer
Woodsville 7, Pittsburg 0
Profile 4, Colebrook 0
Girls Volleyball
S. Burlington 3, Lyndon 0
St. J at Montpelier, 6
Football
St. J at SeaWolves, 7
Spaulding 50, North Country 0
Field Hockey
Newfound 1, White Mountains 0
Coed XC
White Mountains at Pittsburg, 4
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Football
U-32 at Lyndon, 1
Boys XC
NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 10
Girls XC
NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 10
Girls Soccer
Colchester at St. J, 6
Thetford at Lyndon, 11
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 11
Lake Region at Lamoille, 11
North Country at Stowe, 11
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 11
Hazen at Rivendell, 11
Lisbon at Gorham, 11
Boys Soccer
Lisbon at Gorham, 4
Danville at Craftsbury, 1
Field Hockey
Milton at Lyndon, 10
North Country at St. J, 2
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Husson, noon
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at Husson, 2:15
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Conn. College Invitational, 10 a.m.
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Bass Fishing
Vt./NH Twin State tournament, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 11 a.m.
