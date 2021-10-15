Friday Local Scores (Oct. 15) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

St. J Academy goalkeeper Liam Laidlaw secures the ball as Essex's Josh Allaire makes contact during a Metro Division battle under the lights at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The game ended in a 1-all draw. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Boys Soccer

St. J 1, Essex 1, 2OT

Littleton 2, White Mountains 1, OT

Woodsville 8, Groveton 0

Twinfield 6, Blue Mountain 2

North Country 4, Stowe 2

Colebrook 3, Profile 2

Lake Region at Hazen, canceled

Girls Soccer

Woodsville 7, Pittsburg 0

Profile 4, Colebrook 0

Girls Volleyball

S. Burlington 3, Lyndon 0

St. J at Montpelier, 6

Football

St. J at SeaWolves, 7

Spaulding 50, North Country 0

Field Hockey

Newfound 1, White Mountains 0

Coed XC

White Mountains at Pittsburg, 4

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Football

U-32 at Lyndon, 1

Boys XC

NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 10

Girls XC

NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 10

Girls Soccer

Colchester at St. J, 6

Thetford at Lyndon, 11

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 11

Lake Region at Lamoille, 11

North Country at Stowe, 11

Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 11

Hazen at Rivendell, 11

Lisbon at Gorham, 11

Boys Soccer

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Danville at Craftsbury, 1

Field Hockey

Milton at Lyndon, 10

North Country at St. J, 2

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Husson, noon

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Husson, 2:15

Women’s XC

Lyndon at Conn. College Invitational, 10 a.m.

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

Bass Fishing

Vt./NH Twin State tournament, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.