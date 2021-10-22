Friday Local Scores (Oct. 22) And Saturday Schedule
Visiting Colchester tops St. Johnsbury on senior night in a Metro battle at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Football

North Country at U-32, 7

Girls Soccer

Essex 1, St. J 0

Oxbow 1, Danville 0

North Country 4, Paine Mountain 3

Missisquoi 5, Blue Mountain 2

Twinfield 4, Hazen 2

Berlin 3, White Mountains 2

Woodsville 7, Colebrook 0

Lisbon 4, Groveton 3

Boys Soccer

Lisbon 6, Groveton 2

Woodsville 8, Colebrook 0

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Harwood 0

Coed XC

White Mountains Race, 4

Women’s Volleyball

Anna Maria 3, Lyndon 0

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Football

Lyndon at St. J, 1

Field Hockey

Lyndon at St. J, 10

Boys Soccer

Mt. Mansfield at St. J 10

Lyndon at Hazen, 9

Blue Mountain at Danville, 11

Lake Region at Montpelier, 11

North Country at Peoples, 1

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 3:15

Women’s Volleyball

NVU-Johnson at Lyndon, 1

