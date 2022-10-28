Friday Local Scores (Oct. 28) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, OCT. 28 VT. FOOTBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 St. Johnsbury (5-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7 p.m.VT. GIRLS SOCCERD-II QuarterfinalNo. 7 Milton 2, No. 2 North Country 1D-III QuarterfinalNo. 10 Lake Region 4, No. 2 BFA-Fairfax 2D-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 1 Leland and Gray 4, No. 8 Danville 0No. 6 Arlington 1, No. 3 Blue Mountain 0N.H. GIRLS SOCCERD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 5 Woodsville 2, No. 4 Profile 2 (WHS wins 4-3 in shootout)No. 7 Portsmouth Christian 3, No. 2 Littleton 1——SATURDAY, OCT. 29VT. CROSS COUNTRYVt. State Championships at Thetford, 10:30 a.m.N.H. D-III State Championship at Derryfield Park, 1 p.m.VT. FOOTBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 3 Fair Haven (6-2), 7 p.m.VT. BOYS SOCCER D-I QuarterfinalNo. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (11-3), 2 p.m.D-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 North Country (9-4-2) at No. 3 Harwood (13-2), 11 a.m.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-7) at No. 1 Essex (14-0), 11 a.m.COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYNAC Championship, 11——SUNDAY, OCT. 30N.H. BOYS SOCCERD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 7 Littleton (12-4-1) at No. 2 Gorham (15-1-1), 2 p.m.No. 6 Woodsville (13-3-1) at No. 3 Profile (15-2), 2 p.m.——TUESDAY, NOV. 1VT. GIRLS SOCCERD-III SemifinalNo. 10 Lake Region (7-7-2) at No. 3 Stowe (12-4), 3 p.m.VT. FIELD HOCKEYD-III SemifinalNo. 3 Lyndon (9-6) at No. 2 Fair Haven (8-6-1), 5:45 p.m.N.H. GIRLS SOCCERD-IV SemifinalsAt Bank of NH Stadium (Laconia)No. 5 Woodsville (15-2-1) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (16-1), 6:15 p.m. 