Friday Local Scores (Oct. 7) And Weekend Schedule
Kevin Doyon
Oct 7, 2022 Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, OCT. 7 FootballSt. J at SeaWolves at BHS, 7North Country at Fair Haven, 7Girls SoccerU-32 7, Lyndon 0Lake Region 1, Paine Mountain 1 (2OT)Missisquoi 3, Hazen 0Blue Mountain 5, Winooski 2White Mountains 3, Newfound 0Boys SoccerWhite Mountains 5, Newfound 1Girls GolfSt. J, North Country at Rocky Ridge CC, 4Girls VolleyballBFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 0Burlington at Lyndon, ppd.Field HockeySpaulding 7, St. J 1Montpelier 6, North Country 0Gilford 7, White Mountains 0Littleton at Bishop Brady, 4Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Plymouth, 4Woodsville at Monadnock, 7—— SATURDAY, OCT. 8FootballMt. Anthony at Lyndon, 1Girls SoccerSouth Burlington at St. J, 7Danville at Enosburg, 7:30Boys SoccerBrattleboro at St. J, 10Lake Region at Lyndon, 11Paine Mountain at North Country, 11Oxbow at Danville, 11Cross CountrySt. J away meet, All DayLyndon, Hazen, Danville at Peoples, 10North Country at Harwood, 10Men's SoccerLyndon at Cazenovia, 2Women's SoccerLyndon at Cazenovia, 4:30——SUNDAY, OCT. 9Men's SoccerLyndon at SUNY-Polytechnic, 1Women's SoccerLyndon at SUNY-Polytechnic, 3:30Women's VolleyballLyndon at UMPI, TBD 