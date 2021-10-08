Friday Local Scores (Oct. 9) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

Davnille storms past Enosburg 4-1 in a girls soccer game at Danville High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Football

SeaWolves at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)

Field Hockey

St. J 2, Spaulding 1

North Country 6, Montpelier 2

Bishop Brady 6, Littleton 1

Girls Soccer

U-32 3, Lyndon 1

Danville, 4, Enosburg 1

Harwood 4, North Country 2

Missisquoi 8, Hazen 1

Blue Mountain 5, Winooski 4

Kearsarge 1, White Mountains 0

St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. to Monday

Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Girls Volleyball

BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 2

Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Coed XC

White Mountains at Plymouth, 4

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Football

Fair Haven at Lyndon, 1

Boys Soccer

St. J at Brattleboro, 10

Lyndon at Lake Region, 11

Oxbow at Danville, 11

North Country at Northfield, 11

Hazen at Spaulding, 11

Boys XC

St. J at Manhattan Invitational, all day

Coed XC

Lyndon, Hazen at Peoples, 9

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Poly at Lyndon, 1

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Poly at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Volleyball

Fisher at Lyndon, 4

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Bass Fishing

VPA state championship, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero

Women’s Soccer

Cazenovia at Lyndon, noon

Men’s Soccer

Cazenovia at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Volleyball

UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.