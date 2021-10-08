Friday Local Scores (Oct. 9) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Football
SeaWolves at North Country (canceled due to COVID-19)
Field Hockey
St. J 2, Spaulding 1
North Country 6, Montpelier 2
Bishop Brady 6, Littleton 1
Girls Soccer
U-32 3, Lyndon 1
Danville, 4, Enosburg 1
Harwood 4, North Country 2
Missisquoi 8, Hazen 1
Blue Mountain 5, Winooski 4
Kearsarge 1, White Mountains 0
St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. to Monday
Lake Region at Northfield/Williamstown, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Girls Volleyball
BFA-St. Albans 3, St. J 2
Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Coed XC
White Mountains at Plymouth, 4
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Football
Fair Haven at Lyndon, 1
Boys Soccer
St. J at Brattleboro, 10
Lyndon at Lake Region, 11
Oxbow at Danville, 11
North Country at Northfield, 11
Hazen at Spaulding, 11
Boys XC
St. J at Manhattan Invitational, all day
Coed XC
Lyndon, Hazen at Peoples, 9
Women’s Soccer
SUNY Poly at Lyndon, 1
Men’s Soccer
SUNY Poly at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Volleyball
Fisher at Lyndon, 4
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Bass Fishing
VPA state championship, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
Women’s Soccer
Cazenovia at Lyndon, noon
Men’s Soccer
Cazenovia at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Volleyball
UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.