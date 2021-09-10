Friday Local Scores (Sept. 10) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Football
Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20
Fair Haven 39, North Country 14
CVU at St. J, 7
Field Hockey
Lyndon 2, North Country 0
Spaulding 1, St. J 0
Bishop Brady 6, White Mountains 0
Franklin at Littleton, ppd. to Oct. 13
Boys Golf
St. J at Basin Harbor, 4
Girls Volleyball
Essex at St. J, 6
Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30
Boys Soccer
Bishop Brady 3, White Mountains 0
Lisbon 6, Pittsburg 2
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4
Hazen at Harwood, 4:30
Girls Soccer
North Country 2, Lamoille 1
U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30
Hazen at Fairfax, 4:30
White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 4
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Women’s Volleyball
UMass-Boston 3, Lyndon 0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-15)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Boys Soccer
St. J at Burr & Burton, 4:30
Lyndon at U-32, 4:30
BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 11
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11
North Country at Lake Region, 11
Littleton at Profile, 1
Colebrook at Groveton, 1
Girls Soccer
Littleton at Profile, 11
Colebrook at Groveton, 11
Lyndon at Harwood, 11
Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 10
Boys XC
St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Girls XC
St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Coed XC
White Mountains at Great Glen Race, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at CVU, 10 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
Thomas at Lyndon, 1
Men’s Soccer
Thomas at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at SUNY Delhi. 1
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at Babson Tournament, 1
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Thomas Invitational, TBA
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Bass Fishing
Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.
