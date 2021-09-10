Friday Local Scores (Sept. 10) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

St. J Academy hosts Champlain Valley in the first night game on artificial turf at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Football

Lyndon 21, Brattleboro 20

Fair Haven 39, North Country 14

CVU at St. J, 7

Field Hockey

Lyndon 2, North Country 0

Spaulding 1, St. J 0

Bishop Brady 6, White Mountains 0

Franklin at Littleton, ppd. to Oct. 13

Boys Golf

St. J at Basin Harbor, 4

Girls Volleyball

Essex at St. J, 6

Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30

Boys Soccer

Bishop Brady 3, White Mountains 0

Lisbon 6, Pittsburg 2

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4

Hazen at Harwood, 4:30

Girls Soccer

North Country 2, Lamoille 1

U-32 at Lake Region, 4:30

Hazen at Fairfax, 4:30

White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 4

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4

Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Women’s Volleyball

UMass-Boston 3, Lyndon 0 (25-9, 25-4, 25-15)

——

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Boys Soccer

St. J at Burr & Burton, 4:30

Lyndon at U-32, 4:30

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 11

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 11

North Country at Lake Region, 11

Littleton at Profile, 1

Colebrook at Groveton, 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton at Profile, 11

Colebrook at Groveton, 11

Lyndon at Harwood, 11

Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 10

Boys XC

St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Girls XC

St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Coed XC

White Mountains at Great Glen Race, 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at CVU, 10 a.m.

Women’s Soccer

Thomas at Lyndon, 1

Men’s Soccer

Thomas at Lyndon, 3:15

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at SUNY Delhi. 1

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at Babson Tournament, 1

Women’s XC

Lyndon at Thomas Invitational, TBA

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Bass Fishing

Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.