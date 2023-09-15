Friday Local Scores (Sept. 15) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile rolls past Groveton 8-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV girls soccer season opener in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 15 Boys SoccerDanville at Richford, 4:30Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Moultonborough 1, Profile 0Colebrook 6, Lisbon 0Girls SoccerWhite Mountains at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile 7, Moultonborough 0Lisbon 3, Colebrook 2Field HockeyBurr and Burton 3, St. J 1Lyndon 4, Milton 3GolfAt Mount Washington Resort GCWhite Mountains 71, Gilford 66, Hopkinton 59, Inter-Lakes 44Woodsville at Belmont, 3:30St. J at CC of Barre, 4——SATURDAY, SEPT. 16FootballSt. J at Burr and Burton, 1Lyndon at U-32, 5:30 (at Norwich University)Fair Haven at North Country, 7Boys SoccerLyndon at Thetford, 1:30 Lake Region at Missisquoi, 11Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 1St. J at Montpelier, 6Girls SoccerLyndon at Thetford, 11Winooski at Hazen, 11Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 11Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Profile, TBDYouth FootballNVYFL 7/8St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 8Upper Valley at North CountryNVYFL 5/6St. Johnsbury at Lyndon, 9:30Swanton at North Country 1Men’s SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBDWomen's VolleyballVTSU-Lyndon at Bay Path University, 3Women's TennisVTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Johnson, 11Women's SoccerVTSU-Lyndon at UMPI, ppd. TBD——SUNDAY, SEPT. 17Women's TennisVTSU-Lyndon at VTSU-Castleton, 1 