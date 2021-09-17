Friday Local Scores (Sept. 17) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Football
St. J 44, Colchester 21
Brattleboro 34, North Country 0
Girls Volleyball
S. Burlington at LI, ppd. to Oct. 15
Boys Soccer
Montpelier 6, LI 0
North Country 1, Hazen 0
Northfield/Williamstown 1, Lake Region 0, OT
Danville at Craftsbury, 4:30
Cross Country
Boys: St. J 14, Mt. Mansfield 41
Girls: Mt. Mansfield 16, St. J 39
Women’s Tennis
NVU-Johnson 9, Lyndon 0
——
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Football
Bellows Falls at Lyndon, 1
Field Hockey
St. J at Burr and Burton, 4
Montpelier at Lyndon, 11
Berlin at White Mountains, 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 1
Gorham at Lisbon, 2:15
Girls Soccer
St. J at Brattleboro, 10 a.m.
LI at Stowe, 11
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 11
Thetford at Lake Region, 11
Randolph at North Country, 11
Berlin at White Mountains, 1
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4
Coed XC
LI, Lake Region, Hazen at U-32, 10 a.m.
White Mountains Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Berlin at White Mountains, 3
Women’s Soccer
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 1
Men’s Soccer
Maine Maritime at Lyndon, 3:15
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon vs. UMaine-Presque Isle at St. Joseph’s, 1
Lyndon vs. St. Joseph’s, 3
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Bass Fishing
Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.
North Country at VPA Fall Classic, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
