Friday Local Scores (Sept. 24) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 23 FootballCVU at St. J, 7Lyndon at Spaulding, 7Milton at North Country, 7Girls SoccerBFA-St. Albans 1, St. J 0Spaulding 9, Lyndon 0Montpelier 4, Lake Region 1Danville at Missisquoi, 4:30Blue Mountain 5, Enosburg 2Sunapee 3, Woodsville 0Boys SoccerEnosburg 5, Blue Mountain 0Woodsville 2, Sunapee 1Field HockeyLyndon 2, North Country 1 (OT)Girls GolfSt. J at West Bolton CC, 4Girls VolleyballCVU at Lyndon, ppd. SATURDAY, SEPT. 24Girls SoccerOxbow at Hazen, 2Berlin at White Mountains, 1Profile at Littleton, 11Groveton at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Boys SoccerSt. J at Burlington, 4:30 Lyndon at Lamoille, 11North Country at Thetford, 11Stowe at Lake Region, 11Montpelier at Hazen, 11Danville at Twinfield, 11Berlin at White Mountains, 3Profile at Littleton, 1Groveton at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Girls VolleyballSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 11:30Field HockeyMilton at St. J, 11Winnisquam at Littleton, 9Berlin at White Mountains, 11Cross CountrySt. J at Manchester, N.H., All DayHazen at Twinfield, TBDProfile, Woodsville at White Mountains, 9Men's SoccerSUNY-Canton at Lyndon, 11Women's SoccerSUNY-Canton at Lyndon, 1:30Women's TennisLyndon at Husson, 12, 3:30——SUNDAY, SEPT. 25Men's SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 1Women's SoccerJohnson at Lyndon, 3:30Women's TennisLyndon at Thomas, 11 