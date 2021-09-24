Friday Local Scores (Sept. 24) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Football
St. J at Rutland, 7
LI at North Country, canceled
Field Hockey
St. J 6, Milton 0
LI at North Country, ppd. TBD
Girls Soccer
St. J 2, BFA-St. Albans 0
Spaulding 6, Lyndon 0
Missisquoi 4, Danville 0
North Country 7, Peoples 0
Hazen at Oxbow, 4:30
Enosburg 5, Blue Mountain 3
Trinity at White Mountains, ppd. TBD
Boys Soccer
Blue Mountain at Enosburg, 4:30
Girls Volleyball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6
CVU at Lyndon, 4:30
——
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Boys Soccer
Burlington at St. J, 11
Lamoille at Lyndon, 11
Twinfield at Danville, ppd. TBD
Lake Region at Stowe, 11
Thetford at North Country, 11
Hazen at Montpelier, 11
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2
Profile at Littleton, 1
Groveton at Colebrook, 1
Girls Soccer
Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. TBD
Profile at Littleton, 11
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, noon
Groveton at Colebrook, 11
Cross Country
Manchester Invitational
Lake Region at Stowe, 9:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 11 a.m.
Field Hockey
White Mountains at Berlin, 11
Newfound at Littleton, 4
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at SUNY Delhi, 1
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at SUNY Delhi, 3:30
Women’s Tennis
Husson at Lyndon, 1
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Bowdoin Invitational
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Women’s Tennis
Thomas at Lyndon, 1
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 2:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.