Friday Local Scores (Sept. 24) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

St. J Academy's Hannah Amadon (16), Sophia Shippee (15) and Lily Garey-Wright (10) react after Kaia Anderson's first-half tally during the Hilltoppers' 2-0 win over BFA-St. Albans at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Football

St. J at Rutland, 7

LI at North Country, canceled

Field Hockey

St. J 6, Milton 0

LI at North Country, ppd. TBD

Girls Soccer

St. J 2, BFA-St. Albans 0

Spaulding 6, Lyndon 0

Missisquoi 4, Danville 0

North Country 7, Peoples 0

Hazen at Oxbow, 4:30

Enosburg 5, Blue Mountain 3

Trinity at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Boys Soccer

Blue Mountain at Enosburg, 4:30

Girls Volleyball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6

CVU at Lyndon, 4:30

——

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Boys Soccer

Burlington at St. J, 11

Lamoille at Lyndon, 11

Twinfield at Danville, ppd. TBD

Lake Region at Stowe, 11

Thetford at North Country, 11

Hazen at Montpelier, 11

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2

Profile at Littleton, 1

Groveton at Colebrook, 1

Girls Soccer

Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. TBD

Profile at Littleton, 11

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, noon

Groveton at Colebrook, 11

Cross Country

Manchester Invitational

Lake Region at Stowe, 9:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 11 a.m.

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Berlin, 11

Newfound at Littleton, 4

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at SUNY Delhi, 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at SUNY Delhi, 3:30

Women’s Tennis

Husson at Lyndon, 1

Women’s XC

Lyndon at Bowdoin Invitational

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Women’s Tennis

Thomas at Lyndon, 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 2:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.