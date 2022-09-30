Friday Local Scores (Sept. 30) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country defeats U-32 5-0 in a Division II girls soccer game at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 30 FootballBurr and Burton 49, St. Johnsbury 35Bellows Falls 34, North Country 27Girls SoccerBFA-Fairfax 5, Blue Mountain 0Gorham 4, Colebrook 2Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0Groveton 1, Lin-Wood 0Boys SoccerRandolph 8, Lyndon 0U-32 6, North Country 3Spaulding 2, Lake Region 1Hazen 3, Lamoille 0Richford 4, Danville 3Gorham at Colebrook, 4Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0Groveton 2, Lin-Wood 0Field HockeyLittleton at Gilford, 4Girls VolleyballSt. J 3, Colchester 1——SATURDAY, OCT. 1Bass FishingWhite Mountains at N.H. State Tournament at Mascoma Lake (Enfield), 8Girls GolfN.H. State Championship at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course (Salem), 7:30 (18 holes stroke play; players with qualifying scores will move on to play in NHIAA Individual Championship) FootballBrattleboro at Lyndon, 3:30Girls SoccerSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3North Country at Lake Region, 3Danville at Hazen, 3White Mountains at Berlin, 1Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Berlin, 3:30Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Berlin, 11Missisquoi at St. J, 11Cross CountrySt. J, Lyndon, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen, Danville at Thetford, 10White Mountains at Berlin, 9:30Woodsville at Thetford, 9Men’s SoccerFarmington at Lyndon, 1Women’s SoccerFarmington at Lyndon, 3:30Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Maine Maritime, 2Men’s Cross CountryLyndon at Keene State, 10Women’s Cross CountryLyndon at Keene State, 10——SUNDAY, OCT. 2Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Husson, 12 More from this section +23 PHOTOS: U-32 At North Country Girls Soccer Lyndon, Brattleboro To Battle In Quarterfinal Rematch Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Sept. 27) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnsbury Football White Mountains N.h. Sport Golf Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 10:23 p.m. EDT Car plunges from cliff south of San Francisco California: Docs may be disciplined for spreading COVID lies Woman seeks $1M from Spokane over sexual assault by cop Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week 5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead Toronto 9, Boston 0 Guerrero homers, wild-card Blue Jays rout Red Sox 8-0 Friday's Scores Higuaín's late goal lifts Miami over Toronto FC 1-0 Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1 Atlantic League Playoffs Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Vt. H.S. Football Week 5 Scores And Schedule Charley Hull with 8 birdies posts 64 to take lead in Texas Raiders' McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury Morton, Braves reach $20 million, 1-year deal for 2023 Friday Local Scores (Sept. 30) And Weekend Schedule Column: Tua shouldn't have played, but complex issues remain Young racer loses title by racing too conservatively Shank strikes first in tight Acura fight for IMSA title Red Sox put RHP Ort on restricted list, recall Duran Without Tua, Dolphins will need to address red-zone issues Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury Top prospect Álvarez excited for opportunity with Mets Adam Scott says LIV Golf not 'pure evil' for the game Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win Path for Jets' Conklin went from hoop dreams to NFL catches Williams brothers lead Bilbao into 3rd place in Spain Marseille beats Angers 3-0 to lead French league Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief Bayern routs Leverkusen 4-0 to end crisis, Musiala stars Hoskins homers, Phillies end skid in 5-1 win over Nationals Air Force's high-powered ground game runs on 'Diesel' NASCAR drivers fuming over concussions suffered in new car After Burrow says relax, Bengals pull off 2 wins in 5 days Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, no timeline for return Hertha winger Boëtius has testicle removed, no chemotherapy Patriots QB Jones returns to practice, game status unknown NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom Za'Darius Smith questionable for Vikings v. Saints in London SMU-UCF rescheduled again due to impact of Hurricane Ian AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey Parma Ladies Open semifinals postponed to same day as final Lightning donate $2 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts Browns star Garrett listed as questionable after car crash College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.