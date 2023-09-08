Friday Local Scores (Sept. 8) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now U-32 knocks off host St. J Academy 2-1 in a Vermont girls soccer season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 8 FootballSt. J at Colchester, 7Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Gilford, 3:30Woodsville at Gorham, 4Twinfield/Cabot at Danville, ppd. TBDGirls SoccerSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 7Lyndon at Twinfield, 4Mt. Mansfield 4, North Country 0Lake Region 5, Enosburg 0Gilford 8, White Mountains 0Woodsville at Gorham, 4Boys GolfNorth Country at Enosburg, 3:30Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Bishop Brady, ppd. TBDLittleton at Newfound, 4——SATURDAY, SEPT. 9FootballNorth Country at Lyndon, 1Boys SoccerSpaulding at St. J, 7Lyndon at Hazen, 11BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 11Lake Region at Hartford, 11Littleton at Profile, 1Groveton at Colebrook, 1 Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 12Girls SoccerPeoples at Lyndon, 11Littleton at Profile, 11Groveton at Colebrook, 11Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 2Cross CountryBurlington Invitational, 9:30St. J, White Mountains at Great Glen Race at Mt. Washington, 10

Youth Football
NVYFL 7/8
North Country at Lyndon
St. Johnsbury at Barre, 8

NVYFL 5/6
North Country 1 at Lyndon
St. Johnsbury at Barre, 9:30
North Country 2 at South Burlington

Men's Soccer
Lesley University at Lyndon, 3:30

Women's Volleyball
University of Southern Maine at Lyndon, 12

Women's Tennis
Lyndon at Eastern Nazarene College, 1

Women's Soccer
Lesley University at Lyndon, 1

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Men's Soccer
Lyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 1:30

Women's Tennis
Lyndon at Lesley University, TBA 