Friday Local Scores (Sept. 9) And Saturday Schedule
Sep 9, 2022
TO REPORT SCORES: Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, SEPT. 9 FootballMiddlebury at St. J, 7Girls SoccerHarwood 8, Lyndon 0North Country 6, Lamoille 0U-32 3, Lake Region 2BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 2Woodsville 3, Blue Mountain 1Gilford 7, White Mountains 0Boys SoccerGilford 4, White Mountains 0Girls VolleyballEssex 3, St. J 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-12)Lyndon 3, Randolph 0 (25-16, 26-15, 25-19)Field HockeyLyndon 3, North Country 0Bishop Brady 3, White Mountains 1Cross CountryProfile at Lin-Wood, 4Women’s VolleyballLyndon vs. Cazenovia at Colby, 6Lyndon vs. Mount Holyoke at Colby, 8——SATURDAY, SEPT. 10Girls SoccerLittleton at Profile, 11Colebrook at Groveton, 11 More from this section Thursday H.S. Roundup: Keysar Keys Woodsville Rout Fall 2022 H.S. Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 12
Boys Soccer
Burr and Burton at St. J, 12
U-32 at Lyndon, 11
Lake Region at North Country, 11
Harwood at Hazen, 11
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 11
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Littleton at Profile, 1
Colebrook at Groveton, 1
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 1:45
Football
U-32 at Lyndon, 1
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 1
Field Hockey
Spaulding at St. J, 6
Cross Country
St. J, Hazen at Randolph, 9:30
Danville at Burlington, 9:30
White Mountains at Great Glen Race (Mt. Washington), 10
Men's Soccer
NVU-Lyndon at Thomas, 1
Women's Soccer
Lyndon at Thomas, 3:30
Women's Volleyball
Lyndon vs. Gordon at Colby, 12
Men's Cross Country
Lyndon at Vermont Tech, 12:45
Women's Cross Country
Lyndon at Vermont Tech, 12 Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! 