Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 14) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, APRIL 14 BaseballLittleton 18, Lin-Wood 0 (5)Groveton 17, Lisbon 3SoftballGroveton 18, Lisbon 2Littleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Boys LacrosseSt. J 11, BFA-Fairfax 3Lyndon at Hartford, 6Girls LacrosseHartford 11, St. J 7Lyndon at Woodstock, 4:30Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains 8, Inter-Lakes 1Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at Belmont, 4Unified BasketballOxbow 40, St. J 36, OTMen’s LacrosseSUNY Delhi 20, Lyndon 1——TOP PERFORMERSHayden Angell pumped in six goals to help St. Johnsbury to an 11-3 victory over BFA-Fairfax.Blake Fillion smashed his first varsity home run and JP Perez tossed a five-inning two-hit shutout as Littleton toppled Lin-Wood 18-0.——SATURDAY, APRIL 15BaseballRutland at St. J, 4:30North Country at Burlington, 11Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30Montpelier at Hazen, 11 West Rutland at Danville, 11Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11SoftballPeoples at Lake Region, 4:30Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 11White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 1Track & FieldSt. J at BFA-St. Albans, 11White Mountains at Pelham, 10Profile at Newfound Corneliusen Relay, TBABoys LacrosseLyndon at Mt. Anthony, 3
Girls Lacrosse
Harwood at St. J, 11
Lyndon at Mt. Anthony, 1
Boys Tennis
North Country at St. J, ppd. to April 24
Girls Tennis
St. J at North Country, ppd. to April 24
Men's Baseball
UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12, 2:30
Women's Softball
Lyndon at NVU-Johnson, 1, 3
Women's Lacrosse
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 3
Men's Tennis
Lyndon at SUNY Delhi, 1
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Men's Baseball
UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 12, 2:30
Women's Softball
Rivier at Lyndon, 1, 3
Men's Lacrosse
Lyndon at SUNY Cobleskill, 12
Women's Lacrosse
Lyndon at Husson, 12 