Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 22) And Weekend Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Jaden Beardsley competes in shot put during a mult-team track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Track & Field

At St. J Academy

Boys Team Scores: St. J 210.08, LI 71.33, Peoples 45, Lake Region 36.5, Oxbow 31.75, Richford 29.5, Lamoille 29, Craftsbury 25, Northfield 21.5, Sharon 9, Montpelier 6, U-32 5.33, Rivendell 1.

Girls: St. J 156, Lake Region 55, Northfield 44, Peoples 41, Craftsbury 40, LI 40, Lamoille 39, U-32 32, Oxbow 31, Montpelier 20, Richford 18, Danville 7, Sharon 5.

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, noon

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 10, Essex 10

Baseball

White Mountains 12, Berlin 0

Colebrook 15, Profile 5

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Colebrook 22, Profile 21

Woodsville 28, Lisbon 0

Berlin at White Mountains, ppd. to May 17

Boys Tennis

Trinity at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at Littleton, ppd. to May 7

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Lyndon’s Logan Currier won the pole vault and triple jump; St. J’s Jaden Thomson won the 100 and 200 meters and also ran on the winning 4x100 relay; St. J’s Hannah Angell won shot put and discus; and Lake Region’s Paige Currier won long jump, was part of the winning 4x100 and was fourth in shot put in a multi-team track meet at St. J Academy.

St. J senior Evan Thornton-Sherman rallied to second place in the 5,000 meters in an elite field of distance runners at the fourth annual Connecticut Distance Festival.

Anna McIntyre belted two home runs, part of a 3-for-5 day with four runs and four RBI; Mackenzie Griswold ripped two doubles and drove in five runs in going 4-for-5; and Mackenzie Kingsbury allowed no hits, fanning 12 of the 15 batters she faced in Woodsville’s 28-0 win over Profile.

Sophia Shippee had four goals, Keating Maurer and Ellie Rice added two each and Maren Nitsche added a goal and won 10 draws as St. J earned a 10-all lacrsose draw with Division I Essex.

Kolten Dowse went 3-for-4 with a double and went four innings with seven strikeouts in Colebrook’s 15-5 victory over Profile.

——

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball

Colchester at St. J, 11

Lake Region at Lyndon, 11

Danville at Blue Mountain, 11

Hazen at Williamstown, 11

North Country at Missisquoi, 11

Softball

Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD

Lake Region at Lyndon, 11

Champlain Valley at North Country, 11

Danville at Blue Mountain, 11

Boys Tennis

Rutland at St. J, 11

Girls Tennis

St. J at Rutland, 11

Track & Field

White Mountains at Belmont, TBD

Men’s Lacrosse

Husson at Lyndon, 2

Women’s Lacrosse

Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1

College Baseball

Lyndon at Thomas (2), 1

College Softball

Lyndon at Johnson (2), 1

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Men’s Baseball

Lyndon at Thomas (2), 12

Women’s Lacrosse

Lyndon at Thomas, 1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.