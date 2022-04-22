Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 22) And Weekend Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Track & Field
At St. J Academy
Boys Team Scores: St. J 210.08, LI 71.33, Peoples 45, Lake Region 36.5, Oxbow 31.75, Richford 29.5, Lamoille 29, Craftsbury 25, Northfield 21.5, Sharon 9, Montpelier 6, U-32 5.33, Rivendell 1.
Girls: St. J 156, Lake Region 55, Northfield 44, Peoples 41, Craftsbury 40, LI 40, Lamoille 39, U-32 32, Oxbow 31, Montpelier 20, Richford 18, Danville 7, Sharon 5.
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, noon
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 10, Essex 10
Baseball
White Mountains 12, Berlin 0
Colebrook 15, Profile 5
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
Softball
Colebrook 22, Profile 21
Woodsville 28, Lisbon 0
Berlin at White Mountains, ppd. to May 17
Boys Tennis
Trinity at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
Profile at Littleton, ppd. to May 7
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon’s Logan Currier won the pole vault and triple jump; St. J’s Jaden Thomson won the 100 and 200 meters and also ran on the winning 4x100 relay; St. J’s Hannah Angell won shot put and discus; and Lake Region’s Paige Currier won long jump, was part of the winning 4x100 and was fourth in shot put in a multi-team track meet at St. J Academy.
St. J senior Evan Thornton-Sherman rallied to second place in the 5,000 meters in an elite field of distance runners at the fourth annual Connecticut Distance Festival.
Anna McIntyre belted two home runs, part of a 3-for-5 day with four runs and four RBI; Mackenzie Griswold ripped two doubles and drove in five runs in going 4-for-5; and Mackenzie Kingsbury allowed no hits, fanning 12 of the 15 batters she faced in Woodsville’s 28-0 win over Profile.
Sophia Shippee had four goals, Keating Maurer and Ellie Rice added two each and Maren Nitsche added a goal and won 10 draws as St. J earned a 10-all lacrsose draw with Division I Essex.
Kolten Dowse went 3-for-4 with a double and went four innings with seven strikeouts in Colebrook’s 15-5 victory over Profile.
——
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Colchester at St. J, 11
Lake Region at Lyndon, 11
Danville at Blue Mountain, 11
Hazen at Williamstown, 11
North Country at Missisquoi, 11
Softball
Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD
Lake Region at Lyndon, 11
Champlain Valley at North Country, 11
Danville at Blue Mountain, 11
Boys Tennis
Rutland at St. J, 11
Girls Tennis
St. J at Rutland, 11
Track & Field
White Mountains at Belmont, TBD
Men’s Lacrosse
Husson at Lyndon, 2
Women’s Lacrosse
Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 1
College Baseball
Lyndon at Thomas (2), 1
College Softball
Lyndon at Johnson (2), 1
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Men’s Baseball
Lyndon at Thomas (2), 12
Women’s Lacrosse
Lyndon at Thomas, 1
