TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Boys Hoops
Lyndon 57, Oxbow 35
North Country 49, Harwood 34
Blue Mountain 49, Thetford 37
White Mountains 50, Mascoma 42
Littleton 73, Lisbon 27
Colebrook 54, Franklin 18
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen: Hazen 61, Williamstown 58
Danville at Peoples, ppd. TBD
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, ppd. to Jan. 3
Girls Hoops
Blue Mountain 42, Woodsville 30
Lyndon 41, North Country 34
White Mountains 43, Mascoma 22
Littleton 43, Lisbon 23
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, ppd. to Jan. 3
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Kolton Dowse had a game-high 15 points in Colebrook’s 54-18 rout of Franklin.
Brooke’lyn Robinson scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half as Lyndon picked off North Country 41-34.
Jeff Santos delivered a career-high 23 points and added seven rebounds as Littleton rolled past Lisbon 73-27.
Tyler Rivard had 12 points and 19 rebounds while Carter Hill had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and starred on defense as Hazen won the Dave Morse Classic, 61-58 over Williamstown. Hill limited Williamstown standout Thomas Perrott to one point and blocked Perrott’s game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Lauren McKee hit four 3s and finished with a game-high 18 points to power Littleton to a 43-23 win over Lisbon.
Avery Hazelton poured in 22 points and Brody LaBounty added 16 as White Mountains moved to 3-0 with a 50-42 win over Mascoma.
Austin Giroux (20) and Cayde Micknak combined for 36 points as North Country dropped Harwood 49-34 to go to 3-0.
Evan Dennis had 15 points and eight rebounds as Blue Mountain gave coach Chris Cook his first win over Thetford in six years at the helm, 49-37.
Ainsley Savage pumped in 16 points as White Mountains went to 3-0 on the season with a 43-22 home win over Mascoma.
Aiden Bogie hit three triples, went 5-of-5 at the foul line and finished with 24 points as Lyndon rolled past Oxbow 57-35. Gavin Williams was tenacious on defense in the win.
Jordan Alley had nine points and nine rebounds at Blue Mountain knocked off rival Woodsville 42-30.
——
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Boys Hockey
St. J at Brattleboro, 4:45
Girls Hoops
Brattleboro at St. J, 10
Wrestling
White Mountains at Londonderry tournament, 9
