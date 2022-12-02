Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 2) And Saturday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Defending champion and unbeaten Woodsville rolls to a 57-27 win at Profile on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, DEC. 2 Boys BasketballWoodsville 58, Moultonborough 29Littleton 68, Pittsburg-Canaan 59Profile 68, Gorham 36Girls BasketballWoodsville 40, Moultonborough 23Littleton 47, Pittsburg-Canaan 28Gorham 44, Profile 35—— TOP PERFORMERSAddison Hadlock (17) and Addison Pilgrim combined for 30 points as Littleton toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 47-28 to win its season opener.Josh Robie buried five triples and finished with 31 points as Profile opened its season with a 68-36 thumping of Gorham.Cam Davidson dropped 13 points while Ryan Walker and Landon Kingsbury combined for 24 in Woodsville’s 58-29 win over Moultonborough.Kayden Hoskins scored 22 and added six steals while Carmichael Lopez had a monster double-double (16 points, 21 rebounds) in Littleton’s 68-59 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.——SATURDAY, DEC. 3Women’s HoopsFarmington at Lyndon, 1Men’s HoopsFarmington at Lyndon, 3 More from this section Thursday Local Scores (Dec. 1) And Friday Schedule Lyndon Hangs Tough Early, Falls To Vermont Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 2) And Saturday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Littleton Canaan Sport Basketball Season Opener Point Pittsburg Triple Addison Hadlock Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 