Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 9) And Weekend Schedule
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, DEC. 9 Boys BasketballNorth Country 53, Lake Region 23Woodsville 74, Pittsburg-Canaan 44Littleton 51, Gorham 37Belmont 47, White Mountains 22Groveton 71, Lisbon 15Colebrook at Moultonborough, ppd. to MondayGirls BasketballEnosburg 50, Hazen 41Pittsburg-Canaan 49, Woodsville 43Littleton 38, Gorham 31White Mountains 39, Belmont 14Groveton 60, Lisbon 12Colebrook at Moultonborough, ppd. to Monday——TOP PERFORMERSAddison Pilgrim had nine of her 12 points in the second half as Littleton staved off Gorham 38-31 to go to 3-0.Ainsley Savage poured in 26 points and White Mountains coasted to a 39-14 win over Belmont in its season opener.Kayden Hoskins had a game-high 13 points, Grady Hadlock had 9 points and 12 rebounds and Dre Akines added 7 points and 7 steals to pace Littleton past Gorham 51-37. Landon Kingsbury (20 points) and Cam Davidson (19) each turned in solid outings as Woodsville cruised to a 74-44 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.Haidin Chilafoux canned four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Country past Lake Region 53-23.——SATURDAY, DEC. 10Girls BasketballNorth Country at Lake Region, 12:30Boys HockeyHarwood at St. J, 7Lyndon at Burlington, 7:10Girls HockeySpaulding at Kingdom Blades, 3WrestlingSandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. J, 10White Mountains at Souhegan, 9:30Women’s HoopsFisher at Lyndon, 2——SUNDAY, DEC. 11Women’s HoopsLesley at Lyndon, 12Men’s HoopsClarkson at Lyndon, 2 More from this section 2022-23 Area New Hampshire H.S. 2022-23 Area New Hampshire H.S. Girls Basketball Preview Capsules
Dream Dozen: The Record's 2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team
Lake Region's Sakoya Sweeney: The Record's 2022 Girls Soccer Player Of The Year 