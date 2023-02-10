Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 10) And Weekend Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton edges visiting White Mountains 32-31 in a New Hampshire girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.FRIDAY, FEB. 10 Boys BasketballLyndon 65, Randolph 49North Country 57, Middlebury 48Lake Region at Williamstown, 7Montpelier 60, Hazen 55Blue Mountain 51, Mid-Vermont 44Danville 69, Craftsbury 32Groveton 37, Woodsville 35Littleton 76, Colebrook 69Mascoma 48, White Mountains 29Girls BasketballGroveton 40, Woodsville 28Littleton 39, Colebrook 38White Mountains 36, Mascoma 35Alpine SkiingLittleton, Profile at Cannon Mountain (GS), 10Women’s HoopsLyndon 71, UMPI 68Men’s HoopsUMPI 94, Lyndon 74——TOP PERFORMERSAddison Hadlock had a game-high 16 points and Lauryn Corrigan added 13 as Littleton stormed back for a 39-38 win to snap Colebrook’s six-game win streak in a matchup of top-four Division IV clubs.Profile’s Adam Bell swept a pair of giant slalom runs at Cannon Mountain during the final regular-season meet before state.Andrew Joncas netted 13 points, Christian Young added 10 and Kohl Guinard collected six points and 12 rebounds in Danville’s 69-32 victory over Craftsbury.Austin Wheeler scored 31, posting back-to-back 30-point outings, and birthday boy Ethan Lussier celebrated with 14 points in Lyndon’s 65-49 victory over Randolph.Kaden Cloutier delivered 12 points and eight assists and Aiden Whiting had a 10-point, 10-rebound night as Groveton rallied to pick off two-time champion Woodsville 37-35.Evan Dennis and Ricky Fennimore each had 17 points as the Blue Mountain rallied to snap Mid-Vermont’s five-game win streak, 51-44.—— SATURDAY, FEB. 11Boys BasketballSt. J at Rutland, 6:30Danville at Twinfield, 3:30Girls BasketballSt. J at Brattleboro, 1Burlington at North Country, 12:30Blue Mountain at Hazen, 12:30Boys HockeyBurr and Burton at St. J, 3Northfield at Lyndon, 7Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Woodstock, 6:10WrestlingSt. J at Statewide Dual Meet Championship, All DayGymnasticsHarwood/Burr and Burton at St. J, 2:30Nordic SkiingProfile at White Mountains, TBAWomen’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 1Men’s HoopsUMPI at Lyndon, 3——SUNDAY, FEB. 12Indoor Track and FieldAt Dartmouth CollegeN.H. D-II state championship, 4Nordic SkiingSt. J at Vermont Qualifiers at TBD, All DayLyndon at Essex, 10 More from this section Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 8) And Thursday Schedule Thursday H.S. Roundup: Raymond, Vikings Set Down Solons; St. J Sweeps At Wildflower Inn Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Wilkins, Greenan, St. J Power Past Essex Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Technical Terminology Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast AP News Summary at 10:25 p.m. EST IRS won't tax most relief payments made by states last year Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:18 p.m. EST New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit Lawsuit over man fatally shot by Indianapolis police settled Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Ayton, Booker lead Suns past Pacers a day after Durant trade East Carolina won't play Tulane after death of radio voice Bogandovic's 32 lead Pistons to double OT win over Spurs King scores 18, East Tennessee State takes down VMI 69-65 Friday's Scores Friday's Scores No. 18 UCLA women hand Oregon State 5th straight loss Jazz rally to beat Raptors 122-116, snap 3-game skid Tatum scores 41, White 33 as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116 Friday's Scores Tarasenko has goal in debut, Rangers beat Blue Jackets 6-3 Boston 127, Charlotte 116 Tarasenko scores in debut, Rangers beat Kraken 6-3 Dolphins' Tagovailoa says he's 'all in' to play next season Friday's Scores Braxton helps Niagara hold off Quinnipiac 79-73 in OT Niagara 79, Quinnipiac 73, OT Late goaltending call sends Butler past No. 13 Xavier 69-67 Friday's Scores Friday's Scores St. Peter's 67, Marist 56 Cardaci's 16 lead Saint Peter's over Marist 67-56 N.Y. Rangers 6, Seattle 3 Tavares scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 3-0 Clayton scores 19, Iona downs Canisius 80-59 Iona 80, Canisius 59 Maxey gives 76ers spark in 119-108 win over Knicks New Mexico State has suspended its men's basketball program indefinitely Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff Siena 72, Mount St. Mary's 65 Eley has 23 as Siena takes down Mount St. Mary's 72-65 Johnson put back lifts Cleveland St past Robert Morris 57-55 Philadelphia 119, N.Y. Knicks 108 Trail Blazers say they were confident Payton II was healthy Wolf ousts Tiafoe in Dallas Open quarters, Isner advances Powell jumper lifts Rider past Fairfield 58-57 Youngstown State gets past Purdue Fort Wayne 81-72 Rider 58, Fairfield 57 No Super Bowl interview for Biden, White House official says Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open Thomas' 19 help Kent State knock off Buffalo 72-65 Kent St. 72, Buffalo 65 Chock and Bates lead at Four Continents figure skating Denton Guyer QB, Duncanville LB lead Texas 6A all-state team Nets' Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV Kings sign goaltender Pheonix Copley to 1-year extension Favre seeks dismissal from Mississippi welfare funds lawsuit Cristian Javier, Astros agree to $64M, 5-year contract Stevens: No surgery expected for Brown after facial fracture Ukrainian boys team embracing respite from horrors back home Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.