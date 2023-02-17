Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 17) And Weekend Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Boys Basketball
Hazen 83, Lake Region 32
Blue Mountain 49, Stowe 37
Danville 58, Mid-Vermont 43
Lyndon at U-32, ppd. TBD
Girls Basketball
North Country 39, Colchester 24
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, ppd. to Saturday
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Burke, canceled
Nordic Skiing
St. J at LI Carnival/Skimeister, canceled
Men’s Hoops
NAC Tournament
East Division
No. 1 Maine-Farmington 78, No. 4 Lyndon 70
Women’s Hoops
NAC Tournament
East Division
No. 1 Maine Maritime 100, No. 4 Lyndon 34
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Andrew Joncas pumped in 20 points, Anthony Raymond added 14 and Christian Young and Arius Andrews combined for 18 as Danville stormed past 15-win Mid-Vermont for a 58-43 win.
Sabine Brueck supplied 16 points and Maya Auger tallied 11 to help North Country rally past Colchester 39-24 and finish off the program’s first undefeated regular season and gain the No. 1 seed in Division II.
Tyler Rivard registered 38 points, 19 rebounds and four steals, Xavier Hill notched 11 points and five assists and Jadon Baker stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in Hazen’s 83-32 rout of Lake Region.
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Boys Hockey
Woodstock at St. J, 3
Lyndon at Stowe, 5
Boys Basketball
South Burlington at St. J, 2:30
Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Girls Basketball
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury, 10
Gymnastics
Vt. State Championships at Essex, 2
Cheer
Vt. State Championships at Vergennes, noon
——
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Indoor Track
USATF New England Championships at Harvard University, 9:45
