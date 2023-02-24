Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 24) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 3 St. Johnsbury 58, No. 6 Mt. Mansfield 40
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 1 North Country 50, No. 8 Lyndon 28
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 1 West Rutland 79, No. 8 Danville 22
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Littleton 54, No. 8 Mascenic 36
No. 4 Woodsville 66, No. 5 Profile 53
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 1 Groveton 52, No. 9 Portsmouth Christian 44
No. 5 Newmarket 35, No. 4 Littleton 22
No. 2 Colebrook 67, No. 7 Sunapee 52
No. 14 Woodsville 30, No. 6 Moultonborough 29 (OT)
VT. BOYS HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 8 Milton 3, No. 9 Lyndon 2
No. 2 U-32 6, No. 15 St. J 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyndon 60, Lake Region 49
Hazen 58, Randolph 30
WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, 4:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Makayla Walker scored 11 points as No. 14 Woodsville upset No. 6 Moultonborough 30-29 in overtime to advance to the D-IV semifinals.
Delaney Whiting dropped in 20 points while Aspen Clermont and Marissa Kenison netted 13 apiece during No. 1 Groveton’s 52-44 D-IV quarterfinal win over No. 9 Portsmouth Christian.
Ariana Lord produced a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, Emma McKeage had 16 points and five assists and Haley Rossitto added 14 points as No. 2 Colebrook rallied late against No. 7 Sunapee for a 67-52 D-IV quarterfinal victory.
Jack Boudreault pumped in a season-high 23 points while Landon Kingsbury (17 points) and Connor Houston combined for 32 points to lead No. 4 Woodsville over No. 5 Profile 66-53 and help send the defending D-IV champs back to the final four.
Kayden Hoskins netted 16 points, Grady Hadlock (five rebounds, four assists, four steals) had 13 points, Carmichael Lopez corralled 22 rebounds and No. 1 Littleton punched a ticket to the D-IV semifinals with a 54-36 win against No. 8 Mascenic.
Hayden Wilkins and Kaylee Weaver scored 25 of their 32 combined points in the first half and No. 3 St. Johnsbury topped No. 6 Mt. Mansfield 58-40 in D-I quarterfinal action.
Austin Wheeler’s 28 points powered Lyndon past Lake Region 60-49.
Tyler Rivard registered 20 points and 27 rebounds and Jadon Baker tallied 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists in Hazen’s 58-30 handling of Randolph.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 Oxbow (12-9) at No. 2 Hazen (19-1), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 7 Williamstown (13-7) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier at Lyndon, 10:30
South Burlington at St. J, 4
Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30
WRESTLING
Vermont state championships at Vergennes, 11
MONDAY, FEB. 27
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Semifinal
At Patrick Gymnasium
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (14-6) vs. No. 2 Rutland (19-2), 6:30
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 5 Lake Region-No. 4 Harwood winner vs. No. 1 North Country (22-0), 8:15
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Merrimack Valley H.S.
No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Littleton (19-1), 7:30
ALPINE SKIING
St. J at Middlebury, 9
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 5 Newmarket (16-4) vs. No. 1 Groveton (18-2), 7:30
No. 14 Woodsville (11-9) vs. N0. 2 Colebrook (17-3), 5:30
ALPINE SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
NORDIC SKIING
St. J, Lyndon at States Skate at Rikert, all day
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) at No. 3 Kingdom Blades (16-4), 7:15
ALPINE SKIING
Lyndon at Middlebury, 9
