Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Upcoming Schedule
From left, Laci Sandvil, Laci Potter, back, Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker and Allie Beliveau react at the end of fourth-seeded Danville's 67-51 win over fifth-seeded Hazen in a Division IV girls basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The Bears advance to the final four at Barre Aud on Monday night.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), ppd. to Saturday at 2

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), ppd. to Saturday at 5

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), ppd. to Saturday at 4

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 4 Danville 67, No. 5 Hazen 51

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Saturday-Sunday

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Colleen Flinn scored 14 while Laci Sandivil (13), birthday girl Rylie Cadieux (12) and Laci Potter (11) made it tough on the Hazen defense as Danville rolled to a 67-51 victory to punch its ticket to the Division IV final four.

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 2

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 5

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 4

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2

VT. BOYS HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 9 Middlebury (8-9-3) at No. 8 Lyndon (8-8-2), 1:30

BOYS HOOPS

Missisquoi at North Country, noon

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 11

St. J at Brattleboro, 1

Danville at Peoples, 11

Lake Region at Randolph, 2:30

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30

N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

Wrestling

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45 and finals at 5:15

——

MONDAY, FEB. 28

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 4 Danville (16-5) vs. No. 8 Northfield-No. 1 Proctor winner, 6:30

ALPINE SKIING

State GS championships at Burke, 10

NORDIC SKIING

Vt. skate state championships at Rikert (skate), 2

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV First Round

No. 16 Hinsdale (7-10) at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 7

No. 9 Farmington (11-7) at No. 8 Groveton (11-7), 7

No. 13 Gorham (9-9) at No. 4 Littleton (14-4), 6

No. 11 Profile (10-8) at No. 6 Holy Family Academy (14-4), 7

