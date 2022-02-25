Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 25) And Upcoming Schedule

From left, Laci Sandvil, Laci Potter, back, Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia, Rylie Cadieux, Zoe Crocker and Allie Beliveau react at the end of fourth-seeded Danville's 67-51 win over fifth-seeded Hazen in a Division IV girls basketball quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The Bears advance to the final four at Barre Aud on Monday night. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), ppd. to Saturday at 2
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), ppd. to Saturday at 5
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), ppd. to Saturday at 4
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 4 Danville 67, No. 5 Hazen 51
WRESTLING
Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Saturday-Sunday
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Colleen Flinn scored 14 while Laci Sandivil (13), birthday girl Rylie Cadieux (12) and Laci Potter (11) made it tough on the Hazen defense as Danville rolled to a 67-51 victory to punch its ticket to the Division IV final four.
——
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 2
D-II Quarterfinals
No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 5
No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 4
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2
