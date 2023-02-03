Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 3) And Saturday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Boys Basketball
Woodsville 65, Littleton 59
Colebrook 55, Groveton 43
Gorham 44, Lisbon 13
Lake Region at Spaulding, ppd. TBD
Danville at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Woodsville 35, Littleton 33
Colebrook 45, Groveton 44
Gorham 54, Lisbon 24
White Mountains 47, Newfound 45
St. J at South Burlington, ppd. TBD
Women’s Hoops
Husson 84, Lyndon 39
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Husson, 7:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Haley Rossitto registered 19 points and eight rebounds, Ariana Lord had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sierra Riff tallied five rebounds, four assists and four steals and had the decisive bucket as Colebrook handed Groveton its first loss of the season, a 45-44 back-and-forth thriller.
Makayla Walker and Eliza Wagstaff tallied nine points apiece in Woodsville’s tough 35-33 win over Littleton.
Ainsley Savage notched 20 points and Jaylin Bennett scored 10 to guide White Mountains past Newfound 47-45.
Kolten Dowse (19 points), Keenan Hurlbert (15) and Kaiden Dowse (13) supplied the majority of Colebrook’s offense in a 55-43 victory over Groveton.
Cam Davidson (29 points, 10 rebounds) and Landon Kingsbury 23 points, 10 in fourth) turned in brilliant double-doubles and two-time defending champion Woodsville spoiled Littleton’s undefeated season, escaping with a 65-59 road win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.